Home > World

US military drone shot down over Yemen; Iran-backed Houthis claim credit

>>Helene Cooper, The New York Times

Published: 22 Aug 2019 01:17 AM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2019 01:17 AM BdST

A US military drone was shot down Tuesday in Yemen, southeast of the capital, Sana, officials said Wednesday, in the second such episode this summer.

Iranian-backed Houthi forces claimed credit for the downing of the unmanned drone, an MQ-9 Reaper.

In a statement Wednesday, the US Central Command said it was investigating the incident, which it said occurred in “authorized airspace over Yemen.”

“We have been clear that Iran’s provocative actions and support to proxy forces, like the Iranian-backed Houthis, poses a serious threat to stability in the region and our partners,” Lt Col Earl Brown, a Central Command spokesman, said in the statement.

The Associated Press reported that Yahia Sarie, a military spokesman for the Houthis, said in a statement that Houthi air defences downed a US drone Tuesday over the city of Dhamar. He said the drone was hit by a missile.

The Pentagon acknowledgment of the lost drone comes as Human Rights Watch reported that the Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting in Yemen carried out at least five deadly attacks on Yemeni fishing boats in 2018, killing at least 47 Yemeni fishermen, including seven children.

The shooting down of the drone also comes as Saudi Arabia is dealing with the pullout of its partner in the Yemen campaign, the United Arab Emirates, which announced a steep drawdown of troops last month.

The Saudis and Emiratis began their joint war in Yemen in spring 2015, seeking to overturn a takeover by the Houthis, who are backed by Iran. Four years later, the fighting has settled into a stalemate, with the Houthis in control of the capital, Sanaa, and the country on the brink of famine.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: US Air Force officer passes in front of a MQ-9 Reaper drone, one of a squadron that has arrived to step up the fight against the Taliban, at the Kandahar air base, Afghanistan January 23, 2018. Reuters

US military drone shot down over Yemen

FILE PHOTO: A pregnant woman from Honduras is released from detention with other undocumented immigrants at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, US, July 28, 2018. Reuters

Trump seriously looking to end birthright citizenship

Incarcerated Kashmir separatists urge public march

File Photo: A man walks past the entrance of a camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister to prepare for the repatriation of displaced Rohingyas, who fled to Bangladesh, outside Maungdaw in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar Jan 24, 2018. Reuters

Should Rohingyas return to Myanmar?

NGOs may be setting fire to forest: Brazil's President

Over 2,000 displaced, 19 killed in Myanmar fighting

FILE-- Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy delivers remarks at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday, Sept 26, 2018. On Aug 20, 2019, Conte announced his resignation, choosing to quit before a confidence vote promoted by the hard-line and increasingly popular interior minister, Matteo Salvini. (Dave Sanders/The New York Times)

Italian PM Conte resigns

FILE PHOTO: US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry Mar 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters Jul 10, 2019. REUTERS

Three more women sue Epstein's estate

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.