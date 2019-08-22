Home > World

At least one killed after fire breaks out in hospital near Paris

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 Aug 2019 05:56 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2019 05:56 PM BdST

At least one person was killed and eight injured after a fire broke out overnight in a hospital complex on the outskirts of Paris, authorities said on Thursday.

The fire at the Henri Mondor hospital in Creteil broke out late on Wednesday night and was eventually brought under control in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“The fire in the residential block within the Henri Mondor hospital complex has now been brought under control thanks to the intervention of firefighters,” Paris public hospitals chief Martin Hirsch said on Twitter.

“We regret to say that there has been one death,” he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan speaks with journalists at his residence in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 9, 2019. The New York Times

‘No point in talking to them’: Imran Khan

FILE PHOTO: Locals shout at riot police as they chase anti-government protesters down Nathan Road in Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China Aug 17, 2019. REUTERS

Hong Kong banks condemn violence

US President Donald Trump returns after travelling to the AMVETS convention in Kentucky, at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US Aug 21, 2019. REUTERS

Other countries need to fight IS: Trump

A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, tries to look at US border patrol officers through a hole in the border wall between the US and Mexico in Tijuana. REUTERS

New rules allow indefinite hold on child migrants

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani: FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani takes part in a news conference near the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, US, Sep 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Iran exhibits mobile missile defence system

Locals shout at riot police as they chase anti-government protesters down Nathan Road in Mong Kok in Hong Kong. REUTERS

Making the case for violence in Hong Kong protests

France tells UK: No new Brexit deal

A bustling street with destroyed buildings and makeshift shop stalls in a shopping district in Douma, Syria, June 19, 2019. The New York Times

A journey through shattered Syria

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.