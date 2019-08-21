Home > World

Trump cancels Denmark visit over after rebuff over Greenland

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Aug 2019 08:35 AM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2019 08:35 AM BdST

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called off a visit to Denmark scheduled for early September after the country's prime minister rebuffed his idea of purchasing Greenland.

"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," Trump said in a post on Twitter.

"The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!"

A White House official said Trump had dropped the Sept 2-3 stop in Denmark, a NATO ally. Trump had been due to discuss the Arctic in meetings in Copenhagen with Frederiksen, who took office in June, and Prime Minister Kim Kielsen of Greenland.

He is due to visit Poland on Aug 31.

Frederiksen said on Sunday the idea of selling Greenland to the United States was absurd after an economic adviser to Trump confirmed US interest in buying the world's largest island.

"Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously," Frederiksen told the newspaper Sermitsiaq during a visit to Greenland.

Trump confirmed to reporters on Sunday that he had recently discussed the possibility of buying Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, although he said such a move was not an immediate priority.

"The concept came up and ... strategically it's interesting," Trump told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey.

A defence treaty between Denmark and the United States dating back to 1951 gives the US military rights over the Thule Air Base in northern Greenland.

Trump's interest in buying Greenland has been met with incredulity and humour. Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who recently stepped down as Danish prime minister, tweeted last week: "It must be an April Fool’s Day joke."

On Monday, Trump retweeted an image of a golden Trump tower looming over a cluster of houses on the Arctic island, and wrote: "I promise not to do this to Greenland!"

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE-- Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy delivers remarks at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday, Sept 26, 2018. On Aug 20, 2019, Conte announced his resignation, choosing to quit before a confidence vote promoted by the hard-line and increasingly popular interior minister, Matteo Salvini. (Dave Sanders/The New York Times)

Italian PM Conte resigns

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks next to Britain's Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) Commissioner Cressida Dick and Youth Justice Board Adviser Roy Sefa-Attakora during a roundtable on the criminal justice system at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain Aug 12, 2019. REUTERS

Corbyn calls Johnson ‘Britain’s Trump

Kashmiri protesters run as they clash with Indian security personnel, during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, Aug 19, 2019. REUTERS

Security forces detain 30 in Indian Kashmir

Dialogue-respect offer way out of chaos: HK leader

Besieged Kashmiri neighborhood in test of wills with Modi

Tensions build on migrant ship off Italy

Russia accuses US of stoking military tensions

Militant attack in Burkina Faso kills 10

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.