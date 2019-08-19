Home > World

Turkish police detain 418 people in Kurdish militant probe

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Aug 2019 12:54 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2019 01:08 PM BdST

Turkish police have detained 418 people in 29 provinces in an investigation targeting suspects with links to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry announcement, made on Twitter, followed its earlier announcement that the mayors of three major south-eastern cities had been replaced by state officials in terrorism-related investigations.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong. REUTERS

More mass protests planned in Hong Kong

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak leaves Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug 19, 2019. REUTERS

Malaysian ex-PM Najib's 1MDB trial postponed

Turkish police walk in front of the Metropolitan Municipality headquarters in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Aug 19, 2019. REUTERS

Turkish police arrest 418 in Kurdish militant probe

10 killed in Uganda truck collision

FILE PHOTO - Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan and other members of cabinet arrive to attend their frist meeting in Bangkok, Thailand Jul 16, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thailand dismisses Muslim insurgent demand

Rains kill 30 in India 

FILE PHOTO: People look at products at the Huawei stall at the International Consumer Electronics Expo in Beijing, China August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Trump does not want to do business with Huawei

Mohamed Ahmed El Sayed Ahmed Ibrahim, an Egyptian living in Brazil who was named on a most-wanted bulletin by the FBI, alleging that he is an operative of Al Qaeda who has plotted attacks against American interests, in São Paulo, Aug 17, 2019.

Egyptian man labelled Qaida operative says he did not do anything wrong

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.