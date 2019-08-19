Turkish police detain 418 people in Kurdish militant probe
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Aug 2019 12:54 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2019 01:08 PM BdST
Turkish police have detained 418 people in 29 provinces in an investigation targeting suspects with links to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.
The ministry announcement, made on Twitter, followed its earlier announcement that the mayors of three major south-eastern cities had been replaced by state officials in terrorism-related investigations.
