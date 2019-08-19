Home > World

Pope expected to make Thailand visit in November: sources

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Aug 2019 09:55 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2019 09:55 PM BdST

Pope Francis is expected to make an official trip to Thailand in November ahead of an already announced visit to Japan, becoming the first pontiff in nearly four decades to go to either country, Vatican sources say.

The three sources said the trip would be announced soon. The late Pope John Paul visited Japan in 1981 and Thailand in 1984.

Francis’ trip to Japan, which he announced himself in January, will take him to Tokyo as well as the two cities hit by US atomic bombs at the end of World War Two - Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The trip to the two countries where Catholics are a tiny minority accounting for less than half of one percent of the population, is expected to last about seven days and start around Nov. 20.

Thailand is predominantly Buddhist and Japan is mostly Buddhist and Shinto.

The trip is part of Francis’ push to increase dialogue with other religions in order to promote world peace.

The stop in Thailand will coincide with the 350th anniversary of the founding of the “Mission de Siam” by Pope Clement IX to oversee missions in Siam, the former name of Thailand.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Sudan's ex-president Bashir arrives at corruption trial

FILE PHOTO: Jun 20, 2019 Britain's Prince Andrew arrives by horse and carriage on ladies day. REUTERS.

Prince Andrew ‘appalled’ by Epstein allegations

Iran tanker heads to Greece after release

FILE PHOTO: A Kashmiri woman walks past a bus used as a road block by Indian security personnel during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, Aug 11, 2019. REUTERS

Schools deserted in Kashmir

Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong. REUTERS

More mass protests planned in Hong Kong

Afghanistan blasts wound dozens on Independence Day

Ebola spreads to remote, militia-run Congo territory

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak leaves Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug 19, 2019. REUTERS

Malaysian ex-PM Najib's 1MDB trial postponed

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.