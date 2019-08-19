Home > World

More mass protests planned in Hong Kong after peaceful weekend of rallies

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Aug 2019 08:34 AM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2019 08:42 AM BdST

Hong Kong is gearing up for more protests this week after hundreds of thousands of anti-government demonstrators braved heavy rain to rally peacefully on Sunday, marking a change to what have often been violent clashes.

Sunday’s turnout of an estimated 1.7 million, according to the rally’s organiser, showed that the movement still has broad-based support despite chaotic scenes last week when protesters occupied the Chinese-ruled city’s airport, for which some activists apologised.

The protests began more than 11 weeks ago as opposition to a now-suspended bill that would allow suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial in Communist Party-controlled courts and have swelled into wider calls for democracy.

Further demonstrations are planned in coming weeks, including another strike in districts across the former British colony.

Police said on Monday that while the demonstration was mostly peaceful, acts of “breaching public peace” happened afterwards with some protesters shooting hard objects at government offices and aiming laser beams at police officers.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong. REUTERS

More mass protests planned in Hong Kong

Rains kill 30 in India 

FILE PHOTO: People look at products at the Huawei stall at the International Consumer Electronics Expo in Beijing, China August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Trump does not want to do business with Huawei

Mohamed Ahmed El Sayed Ahmed Ibrahim, an Egyptian living in Brazil who was named on a most-wanted bulletin by the FBI, alleging that he is an operative of Al Qaeda who has plotted attacks against American interests, in São Paulo, Aug 17, 2019.

Egyptian man labelled Qaida operative says he did not do anything wrong

Trump meets Xi at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan. REUTERS 

Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal

Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. Reuters

HK protesters throng streets

Representational Photo: People sit at tables outside a bistro in Paris, France, November 18, 2015. Reuters

French waiter shot dead over ‘slow sandwich service’

India reimposes movement curbs on parts of Srinagar

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.