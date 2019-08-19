Malaysia court postpones biggest 1MDB trial involving ex-PM Najib
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Aug 2019 01:31 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2019 01:31 PM BdST
A Malaysian court on Monday postponed for a week the biggest of five trials linked to a multi-billion-dollar scam at state fund 1MDB and allegedly involving former prime minister Najib Razak.
Najib, who lost a general election last year, has been hit with 42 criminal charges of graft and money laundering at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and other state entities.
He has pleaded not guilty and says the charges are politically motivated.
The hearing will now begin next Monday to allow time for the completion of a previous trial that revolves around former 1MDB unit SRC International, a Kuala Lumpur High Court judge said.
"If you need more time, I can stand down or adjourn ... but for now we will proceed on Monday and check again on (this) on Thursday," Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah said.
1MDB, founded by Najib in 2009, is being investigated in at least six countries. The U.S. Department of Justice says about $4.5 billion was misappropriated from the fund.
In the trial in Kuala Lumpur, Najib will have to fight 21 charges of money laundering and four of abuse of power for receiving illegal transfers of about 2.3 billion ringgit between 2011 and 2014.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Malaysia court postpones biggest 1MDB trial involving ex-PM Najib
- Turkish police detain 418 people in Kurdish militant probe
- Thai official dismisses Muslim insurgent demand on detainees
- At least 10 dead after fuel truck collision in western Uganda
- Heavy rains in parts of north India kill 30
- US President Trump does not want to do business with China's Huawei
- Egyptian man in Brazil labelled by the FBI as a Qaida operative says: “I didn’t do anything wrong”
- Islamic State claims Afghan wedding blast as families bury the dead
- Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
- More mass protests planned in Hong Kong after peaceful weekend of rallies
Most Read
- ACC arrests Tasvir over FR Tower design forgery charges
- Bangladesh’s initial response to Rohingya crisis was ‘weak, disoriented’: Ex-NHRC chief
- Army soldier killed in gunfight with miscreants in Rangamati: ISPR
- AI is learning from humans, many humans
- French waiter shot dead over slow sandwich service, witnesses say
- Making India more Hindu, one citizenship test at a time
- Eight dead as autorickshaw sandwiched between bus, microbus in Cumilla
- Four people die from dengue fever in Bangladesh
- Probe into Shahidul Alam case to remain on hold
- Gold prices raised for third time in August