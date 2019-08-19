At least 19 dead after fuel truck crash in western Uganda-police
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Aug 2019 09:18 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2019 09:18 PM BdST
At least 19 people were killed when a fuel truck exploded after losing control and ramming into three cars in western Uganda on Sunday, police said in a statement.
Early on Monday authorities said nine bodies had been retrieved from the crash site and transported to a nearby health center “for further post-mortem analysis and DNA profiling”
Another body was found trapped under the truck, police said.
Nine more people injured in the accident later died from their wounds, police spokesman Fred Enanga told Reuters on Monday morning.
The accident occurred at a small trading center on a highway between the capital Kampala and Kasese town near the border with Democratic Republic of Congo.
Flames from the blast tore through at least 25 shops nearby.
Fatal road crashes are frequent in the East African country, often the result of lax law enforcement, poorly serviced vehicles and potholed roads.
At least 85 people died in neighboring Tanzania on Aug. 10 after a fuel tanker exploded in the town of Morogoro, as flames ripped through a crowd that had gathered to siphon petrol from it.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pope expected to make Thailand visit in November: sources
- At least 19 dead after fuel truck crash in western Uganda-police
- India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to start Dhaka visit by paying respect to Bangabandhu
- Ebola spreads to remote, militia-run Congo territory
- Afghanistan blasts wound dozens on Independence Day
- Britain's Prince Andrew denies any involvement in Epstein sex scandal
- Iran tanker heads to Greece after release, Iran warns US against seizure attempt
- Sudan's ex-president Bashir arrives at corruption trial
- In economic warning signals, Trump sees signs of a conspiracy
- Schools deserted in Indian Kashmir as parents fear more unrest
Most Read
- AI is learning from humans, many humans
- Bangladesh’s initial response to Rohingya crisis was ‘weak, disoriented’: Ex-NHRC chief
- Army soldier killed in gunfight with miscreants in Rangamati: ISPR
- French waiter shot dead over slow sandwich service, witnesses say
- Gold prices raised for third time in August
- Government says 10,000 rawhides destroyed after Eid, crisis is over ‘for now’
- ACC arrests SMHI Faruk over FR Tower design forgery charges
- Six people die from dengue in Bangladesh
- Four suspected militants arrested in Dhaka
- ACC arrests Tasvir over FR Tower design forgery charges