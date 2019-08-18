US and UK presence in Gulf brings insecurity: Iran Revolutionary Guards navy chief
Published: 18 Aug 2019 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2019 04:22 PM BdST
The presence of America and Britain in the Gulf region brings insecurity, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards navy, Alireza Tangsiri, was reported as saying by the ILNA news agency.
Tensions have spiked between Iran and the US and Britain in the Gulf after the Islamic Republic shot down an American drone in June and seized a British tanker last month for violating maritime regulations.
Iran seized the tanker two weeks after British Royal Marines detained an Iranian tanker on suspicion of violating European Union sanctions by taking oil to Syria, a close ally of Iran.
“The presence of America and England in this region means insecurity,” he said.
Iran can provide security in the Gulf by forming a coalition with other countries in the region, Tangsiri said.
Tangsiri said that Iran wants peace and stability in the Gulf but appeared to issue a veiled threat by saying that if a ship that uses nuclear fuel were to be targeted in the Gulf, the countries in the south of the region will not have drinking water because of contamination, Mehr news agency reported.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Wildfire prompts evacuations in Canary Islands
- Toll from suicide blast at Afghan wedding 63 dead and 182 hurt
- Blast at wedding in Afghan capital wounds at least 20: hospital
- Hong Kongers rally against government under stormy skies
- India eases some curbs in Kashmir, including fixed line phone use
- Afghan women fear losing rights in peace deal
- US congresswoman Tlaib renounces trip to West Bank under Israel’s conditions
- Official autopsy concludes Epstein death's was suicide by hanging
- US warrant issued for seizure of Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar
- Trump administration approves F-16 fighter jet sales to Taiwan
Most Read
- Two Bangladeshis die in Kolkata car crash; police arrest driver
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim killed, several injured in Saudi Arabia bus crash
- ‘Ma, I’ve been sold’: Brides trafficked to China
- Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Russell Domingo as head coach
- Four people die from dengue fever in Bangladesh
- Merchants stop selling rawhide to tanners citing ‘billions of taka in dues’
- Making India more Hindu, one citizenship test at a time
- Toll from suicide blast at Afghan wedding 63 dead and 182 hurt
- Govt looking for rawhide price syndicate, says minister
- Afghan women fear losing rights in peace deal