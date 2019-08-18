Toll from suicide blast at Afghan wedding 63 dead and 182 hurt
Published: 18 Aug 2019 10:01 AM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2019 10:30 AM BdST
A suicide bomber killed 63 people and wounded 182 in an attack on a wedding reception in the Afghan capital on Saturday night, the interior ministry said.
The Taliban denied responsibility for the blast at a west Kabul wedding hall, in a minority Shi'ite neighbourhood, packed with people celebrating a marriage.
The attack came as the Taliban and the United States are trying to negotiate an agreement on the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in exchange for a Taliban commitment on security and peace talks with the US-backed government.
It follows a bomb attack on a mosque in Pakistan on Friday that killed a brother of Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada. No one claimed responsibility for that blast, which killed four people and wounded about 20.
Just completed a very good meeting on Afghanistan. Many on the opposite side of this 19 year war, and us, are looking to make a deal - if possible!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019
Pictures posted on social media showed bodies strewn amid overturned table and chairs at the wedding hall. The bomber struck the men's reception area, officials said.
