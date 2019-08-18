Parliament cannot stop Brexit, Johnson to tell Macron and Merkel
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Aug 2019 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2019 05:12 PM BdST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the Westminster parliament cannot stop Brexit and a new deal must be agreed if Britain is to avoid leaving the EU without one.
In his first trip abroad as leader, Johnson is due to meet his European counterparts ahead of a G7 summit on Aug. 24-26 in Biarritz, France.
He will say that Britain is leaving the European Union on Oct. 31, with or without a deal, and that the British parliament cannot block that, according to a Downing Street source.
The United Kingdom is heading towards a constitutional crisis at home and a showdown with the EU as Johnson has repeatedly vowed to leave the bloc on Oct. 31 without a deal unless it agrees to renegotiate the Brexit divorce.
After more than three years of Brexit dominating EU affairs, the bloc has repeatedly refused to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement which includes an Irish border insurance policy that Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, agreed in November.
The prime minister is coming under pressure from politicians across the political spectrum to prevent a disorderly departure, with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn vowing to bring down Johnson’s government in early September to delay Brexit.
It is, however, unclear if lawmakers have the unity or power to use the British parliament to prevent a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 - likely to be the United Kingdom’s most significant move since World War Two.
Opponents of no deal say it would be a disaster for what was once one of the West’s most stable democracies. A disorderly divorce, they say, would hurt global growth, send shockwaves through financial markets and weaken London’s claim to be the world’s preeminent financial centre.
Brexit supporters say there may be short-term disruption from a no-deal exit but that the economy will thrive if cut free from what they cast as a doomed experiment in integration that has led to Europe falling behind China and the United States.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 'May God ruin Trump', Tlaib's grandmother says
- Parliament cannot stop Brexit, Johnson to tell Macron and Merkel
- Israeli military fires on militants at Gaza border, Palestinians say three killed
- India reimposes movement curbs on parts of Kashmir's main city after clashes
- Russia says no plans to install new missiles unless US deploys them
- US and UK presence in Gulf brings insecurity: Iran Revolutionary Guards navy chief
- Tens of thousands of Hong Kongers join anti-government rally
- Wildfire prompts evacuations in Canary Islands
- Toll from suicide blast at Afghan wedding 63 dead and 182 hurt
- Blast at wedding in Afghan capital wounds at least 20: hospital
Most Read
- Two Bangladeshis die in Kolkata car crash; police arrest driver
- ‘Ma, I’ve been sold’: Brides trafficked to China
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim killed, several injured in Saudi Arabia bus crash
- Four people die from dengue fever in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Russell Domingo as head coach
- Merchants stop selling rawhide to tanners citing ‘billions of taka in dues’
- Making India more Hindu, one citizenship test at a time
- Toll from suicide blast at Afghan wedding 63 dead and 182 hurt
- Number of dengue patients declines, but remains higher than in July
- Afghan women fear losing rights in peace deal