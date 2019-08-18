Home > World

Parliament cannot stop Brexit, Johnson to tell Macron and Merkel

  >>  Reuters

Published: 18 Aug 2019 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2019 05:12 PM BdST

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the Westminster parliament cannot stop Brexit and a new deal must be agreed if Britain is to avoid leaving the EU without one.

In his first trip abroad as leader, Johnson is due to meet his European counterparts ahead of a G7 summit on Aug. 24-26 in Biarritz, France.

He will say that Britain is leaving the European Union on Oct. 31, with or without a deal, and that the British parliament cannot block that, according to a Downing Street source.

The United Kingdom is heading towards a constitutional crisis at home and a showdown with the EU as Johnson has repeatedly vowed to leave the bloc on Oct. 31 without a deal unless it agrees to renegotiate the Brexit divorce.

After more than three years of Brexit dominating EU affairs, the bloc has repeatedly refused to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement which includes an Irish border insurance policy that Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, agreed in November.

The prime minister is coming under pressure from politicians across the political spectrum to prevent a disorderly departure, with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn vowing to bring down Johnson’s government in early September to delay Brexit.

It is, however, unclear if lawmakers have the unity or power to use the British parliament to prevent a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 - likely to be the United Kingdom’s most significant move since World War Two.

Opponents of no deal say it would be a disaster for what was once one of the West’s most stable democracies. A disorderly divorce, they say, would hurt global growth, send shockwaves through financial markets and weaken London’s claim to be the world’s preeminent financial centre.

Brexit supporters say there may be short-term disruption from a no-deal exit but that the economy will thrive if cut free from what they cast as a doomed experiment in integration that has led to Europe falling behind China and the United States.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Workers of a wedding hall inspect after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan Aug 18, 2019. REUTERS

63 killed in Afghan wedding blast

Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, Aug 17, 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Wildfire forces evacuations in Canary Islands

FILE -- Girls at a school in Yakawlang, Afghanistan, May 19, 2019. An expected agreement between the US and the Taliban to smooth future negotiations raises concerns that women may lose some freedoms. (Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times)

The cost of peace for Afghan women

Riot police walk past a shop as they chase anti-government protesters down Nathan Road in Mong Kok in Hong Kong. REUTERS

Hong Kongers rally against government

Kashmiris walk past broken window glass after clashes between protesters and the security forces on Friday evening, during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar August 17, 2019. Reuters

India eases some curbs in Kashmir

A Spanish Civil Guard takes a picture of Iranian oil tanker Grace 1, with its name and Panama's flag removed, as it sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, southern Spain, August 16, 2019. REUTERS

US issues warrant to seize Iranian tanker

FILE PHOTO: US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

Epstein death 'suicide by hanging': autopsy

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib listens to a comment from a constituent during a Town Hall style meeting in Inkster, Michigan, US August 15, 2019. REUTERS

US congresswoman rejects West Bank trip

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.