Trump has privately talked about US purchase of Greenland: sources

The notion of purchasing the icy, autonomous Danish territory between the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans has been laughed off by some advisers as a joke but taken more seriously by others, the sources said.

The idea of a Greenland purchase was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. President Harry Truman had offered to buy Greenland in 1946 for $100 million.

Trump, who is on a working vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, is to make his first visit to Denmark early in September.

There has been no indication that a Greenland purchase will be on the agenda for his talks with Danish officials.

Thule Air Base in Greenland is the US military’s northernmost installation.