Iran tanker may leave Gibraltar on Friday, US legal bid still looms
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Aug 2019 04:21 PM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2019 04:21 PM BdST
An Iranian tanker whose detention exacerbated frictions between Tehran and the West could sail free from British territory Gibraltar on Friday, though a US request to halt its passage could drag the saga back into court.
The Grace 1 was seized by British Royal Marine commandos in darkness at the western mouth of the Mediterranean on July 4 on suspicion of violating European Union sanctions by taking oil to Syria, a close ally of Iran.
Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo decided to lift the detention order after written assurances from Tehran that the ship would not discharge its oil in Syria.
But the fate of the ship has since been complicated by a last-minute legal bid to hold it.
“She is able to leave as soon as she organizes the logistics necessary in order to sail a ship of that size,” Picardo told BBC Radio. “Could be today, could be tomorrow.”
Asked about the US request, he said: “Those will be determinations made purely objectively and independently by those authorities and then subject to once again the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Gibraltar.
“It could go back to the court absolutely.”
In a statement, the US State Department said the United States had determined the ship was helping Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which Washington has designated as a terrorist organization.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took to Twitter to warn all mariners that if they crewed a ship affiliated to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, they would jeopardize their ability to enter the United States. “#NotWorthIt,” he said.
Two weeks after the Grace 1 was held, Iran seized a British- flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz leading into the Gulf. That fed into wider hostilities since the United States last year pulled out of an international agreement curbing Iran’s nuclear program and reimposed economic sanctions.
Iran said the tanker would sail shortly.
“Based on the owner’s request, the oil tanker Grace 1 will depart for the Mediterranean after being reflagged under the Iranian flag and renamed Adrian Darya after preparing for the journey,” Iran’s state television quoted Jalil Eslami, deputy head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation, as saying.
“The 25-member crew will start their journey after preparations, including refueling,” Eslami said.
The television report did not identify the tanker’s owner.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Iran denies commitments in exchange for tanker release
- Indonesia president proposes to move capital to Borneo
- French 'spiderman' climbs HK tower, hoists reconciliation flag amid mass protests
- Iran tanker may leave Gibraltar on Friday, US legal bid still looms
- Thousands protest in Britain for Kashmir outside Indian High Commission
- Trump has privately talked about US purchase of Greenland: sources
- Citing economy, Trump says that ‘you have no choice but to vote for me’
- Trudeau, once the bright new hope, enters campaign tarnished by scandal
- N Korea fires projectiles, rejects S Korea's 'senseless' dialogue pledge
- China warns it could quell Hong Kong protesters; Trump urges Xi to meet them
Most Read
- Pakistan says three soldiers die in Kashmir clash, India denies five of its troops dead
- Bangladesh receives $716 million remittance in nine days before Eid
- Speed kills: At least 18 die in road traffic accidents across Bangladesh
- Four of a family killed in car-bus collision in Mymensingh
- Woman who says Epstein groomed her for sex at 14 sues his estate
- Doctor’s child, govt health assistant die from dengue in Dhaka
- Myanmar, Bangladesh agree fresh bid to start Rohingya repatriation next week: Reuters
- Myanmar insurgents attack elite military college, other targets; 15 killed
- Trudeau, once the bright new hope, enters campaign tarnished by scandal
- Thousands protest in Britain for Kashmir outside Indian High Commission