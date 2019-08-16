Iran denies commitments in exchange for tanker release
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Aug 2019 04:48 PM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2019 04:48 PM BdST
Iran has made no commitments to gain the release of its tanker from detention in Gibraltar, an Iranian government spokesman was quoted as saying on Friday, reiterating that Grace 1 was never bound for Syria as alleged by its captors.
Fabian Picardo, chief minister for the British territory, said the detention order was lifted after written assurances from Tehran that the ship would not discharge oil in Syria in violation of European Union sanctions.
“Iran has made no commitment for the release of the Grace 1 tanker. As we said earlier ... Syria was not its destination and we have upheld the same ... and reiterated that it was nobody’s business even if it was Syria,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.
