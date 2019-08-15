Home > World

US applies to seize Iranian tanker held in Gibraltar

Richard Pérez-Peña and Megan Specia, The New York Times

Published: 15 Aug 2019 07:41 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2019 07:41 PM BdST

The United States has applied to seize the Iranian oil tanker being held at Gibraltar, the government of the British territory revealed Thursday, just as the authorities appeared to be close to releasing the ship they detained more than a month ago.

The US action is the latest in a series of back-and-forth jabs that the United States and Iran have traded recently, raising fears of escalation into an all-out conflict in the Persian Gulf.

Gibraltar freed the tanker’s Iranian crew from detention Thursday, the latest sign that officials in the semiautonomous territory, Britain and Iran might be attempting to step back from the confrontation, possibly by agreeing to exchange seized vessels.

British marines and Gibraltar port officials seized the Iranian ship, Grace 1, on July 4, charging that it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of a European Union embargo. Iran quickly retaliated by detaining a British-flagged tanker, the Stena Impero, in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow entryway to the Persian Gulf.

The Iranian government said this week that a deal was near for the release of Grace 1, which officials in Gibraltar and London would neither confirm nor deny; British officials insisted that it was a matter for the Gibraltar authorities. It was not clear whether such an agreement would include the release of the British ship.

A court in Gibraltar ruled last month that the Iranian vessel could be held for an additional 30 days, a period that will expire Sunday. A follow-up hearing was set for Thursday morning, in which the territory’s government was not expected to ask the court to extend the detention.

But when the court met, Gibraltar officials revealed the US request, and the hearing was adjourned until later in the day, according to The Gibraltar Chronicle, which first reported the developments.

The legal basis for the request was not immediately clear, but the United States has recently imposed sanctions designed to cut off Iran’s ability to sell oil. Other countries have not signed on to those sanctions, but could face serious economic penalties for defying them.

 

