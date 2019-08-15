Home > World

Gibraltar source: Iran tanker likely to be allowed to leave after court decision

   

Published: 15 Aug 2019 05:41 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2019 05:41 PM BdST

The Iranian tanker Grace 1 will likely be allowed to leave Gibraltar following a court decision which is due on Thursday, a source told Reuters.

A court in Gibraltar will on Thursday decide whether to extend the detention of the ship which was seized on June 4.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks about a watchdog's report that he breached ethics rules by trying to influence a corporate legal case regarding SNC-Lavalin, in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada, August 14, 2019. Reuters

Trudeau violated ethics  law in SNC-Lavalin case

US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry Mar 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters Jul 10, 2019. REUTERS

Autopsy finds broken bones in Epstein's neck

A view shows the Ural Airlines Airbus 321 passenger plane following an emergency landing in a field near Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow Region, Russia August 15, 2019. REUTERS

Russia hails miracle after plane makes emergency landing

Protesters jam Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Some protesters covered their right eyes with bandages in an expression of solidarity with a woman who was hit with a projectile on Sunday. (Lam Yik Fei/The New York Times)

Hong Kong's 'Che Guevara' inflames identity crisis

Anti-extradition bill protesters point laser beams, at Sham Shui Po, in Hong Kong, China August 14, 2019. REUTERS

Trump ties China trade deal to HK resolution

Kenneth Cuccinelli, acting Director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services, announcing a new rule that would deny permanent residency to legal immigrants if they are judged likely to use government benefit programs, at the White House in Washington, on Monday, Aug 12, 2019. Cuccinell said the new rule was meant to favour immigrants “who can stand on their own two feet.

Fewer US green cards for  members of poor families 

Ambreen Naeem holds a medal which was posthumously awarded to her husband Mian Naeem Rashid for bravery, after being killed charging the attacker at an attack on Al Noor mosque in March in Christchurch, New Zealand June 13, 2019. Reuters

Criticism mounts of NZ shooting response

India is planning military action in Kashmir: Imran

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.