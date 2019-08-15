Gibraltar source: Iran tanker likely to be allowed to leave after court decision
Published: 15 Aug 2019 05:41 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2019 05:41 PM BdST
The Iranian tanker Grace 1 will likely be allowed to leave Gibraltar following a court decision which is due on Thursday, a source told Reuters.
A court in Gibraltar will on Thursday decide whether to extend the detention of the ship which was seized on June 4.
