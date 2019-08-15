Gibraltar releases Iranian tanker, hours after US asked to seize it
Richard Pérez-Peña and Megan Specia, The New York Times
Published: 15 Aug 2019 10:59 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2019 10:59 PM BdST
Authorities in Gibraltar on Thursday released an Iranian oil tanker they impounded more than a month ago, defying a US request hours earlier to seize the ship. They also released the ship’s crew from detention.
Iran gave no immediate signal on whether it would soon release a British tanker that it had seized in retaliation, but Iranian officials have previously hinted at the possibility of such a trade. An oil trader in Iran who had been briefed on the dispute said that the British ship would be released once the Iranian tanker had reached Greece.
The moves were the latest sign that officials in Gibraltar, a semiautonomous British territory, and Tehran, in negotiations over the past few weeks, were trying to step back from an escalating confrontation between Iran and the West, particularly the United States. It was not clear whether British officials were directly involved in those talks.
The Gibraltar government revealed Thursday morning that the United States had applied to seize the Iranian vessel, Grace 1. The US action was the latest in a series of back-and-forth jabs that the United States and Iran have traded recently, raising fears of escalation into an all-out conflict in the Persian Gulf.
The chief minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, said in a statement Thursday that he had “received written assurance” from Iran the previous day that “if released, the destination of Grace 1 would not be an entity that is subject to European Union sanctions.”
“In light of the assurances we have received,” he added, “there are no longer any reasonable grounds for the continued legal detention of the Grace 1.”
The Justice Department declined to comment.
