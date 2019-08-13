Malaysian police find body of Irish girl missing from jungle resort
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Aug 2019 07:12 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2019 08:26 PM BdST
Malaysian police on Tuesday found the unclothed body of an Irish teenager who went missing from a jungle resort in the Southeast Asian country 10 days ago, though it was not yet clear what caused her death.
Fifteen-year-old Nora Anne Quoirin, who had suffered learning difficulties, was reported missing on Aug 4 after her family arrived at the Dusun rainforest resort in Seremban, about 70 km (44 miles) south of the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.
"The family has been brought in to identify the body found today and they have confirmed that the body is indeed Nora Anne," said Mohamad Mat Yusof, police chief of the state where the resort is located.
An autopsy will be done on Wednesday morning, he said.
The body, found near a stream about 2.5 km (1.6 miles) from the resort, was winched up and then flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital, police said.
A body believed to be 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing is brought out of a helicopter in Seremban, Malaysia, August 13, 2019. Reuters
Nora had been vulnerable since birth, never went out alone and had limited verbal communication skills, her family said last week, adding that she had visited many countries in Asia and Europe but never before wandered off.
Members of Malaysian rescue team take part in a search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing from a resort in Seremban, Malaysia, August 7, 2019. Reuters
Nora's father Sebastien is French and works for an American automation software firm in London, his LinkedIn profile shows.
Her mother Meabh, from Belfast, is the co-owner of a consumer data intelligence firm in London, according to her page on the social network.
Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Twitter that the Irish and French embassies in Malaysia were working together to help out the Quoirin family.
