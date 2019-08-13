Home > World

India needs time to restore order in Kashmir: top court judge

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Aug 2019 08:12 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2019 08:12 PM BdST

Indian authorities need more time to restore order in Kashmir, a Supreme Court justice said on Tuesday as a security clampdown entered a ninth day since New Delhi revoked the region’s special status, triggering protests.

The court is hearing an activist’s petition seeking to lift curbs on communications and movement that have disrupted normal life and essential services in the Himalayan region.

Telephone lines, internet and television networks have been blocked since Aug. 5 when India withdrew Jammu and Kashmir state’s right to frame its own laws and allowed non-residents to buy property there.

Restrictions on movement and assembly, including a ban on gatherings of more than four people, were tightly enforced in the region’s main city of Srinagar on Tuesday.

The petition also seeks the release of detained political leaders in Kashmir, among more than 300 people held to prevent widespread protests.

Menaka Guruswamy, a lawyer for the petitioner, said the court should move to restore hospital services and open schools.

“That is all I ask,” she told the court. Justice Arun Mishra said the government wanted to bring Kashmir back to normal as soon as possible.

“The situation is such that nobody knows what is going on. We should give them time to restore normalcy. Nobody can take 1% of chance,” Mishra said.

“Who will be responsible if something really bad happens tomorrow?,” he said. The court is expected to rule on the petition in a few days.

Indian officials say the situation is normalizing. Restrictions were lifted in five districts of Jammu on Monday, and relaxed in nine Kashmir districts, the home ministry said.

However, authorities sealed off parts of Srinagar on Monday where hundreds of people shouting anti-India slogans spilled onto the streets following prayers on the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

Rahul Gandhi, a leader of India’s opposition Congress party, said on Tuesday he and his colleagues want to visit the state, responding to media reports of an invitation from authorities overseeing Kashmir.

Gandhi also tweeted “but please ensure us the freedom to travel and meet the people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed over there”.

TWEETS BLOCKED

India has raised concerns about some Twitter posts on the situation in Kashmir, which is also claimed by Pakistan.

Police in Kashmir said they asked Twitter to act against a malicious post from one user. Indian media reported on Monday that the government had asked the company to suspend eight accounts accused of spreading false information about Kashmir.

A police officer told NDTV news network that some of the accounts were run by Pakistan’s spy agency, Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

A spokesman for the publicity wing of Pakistan’s military and intelligence services said it had no involvement in the accounts.

Madiha Shakil Khan, who operates one of the eight Twitter accounts, said she was not formally contacted by Twitter, but one of her tweets about fighting for Kashmir’s freedom was blocked in India.

Khan, whose account @Red4Kashmir has about 700 followers, lives in Islamabad but hails from Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

“I am tweeting in solidarity with Kashmiris,” Khan, 28, told Reuters by telephone, adding that she had no ties to Pakistan’s ISI. “Kashmir is being totally censored. They only want the Indian narrative. Every month they suspend me.”

Twitter and India’s federal home ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Passengers queue at check-in counters as the airport reopened a day after flights were halted due to a protest, at Hong Kong International Airport, China Aug 13, 2019. REUTERS

Hong Kong airport reopens after protests

US President Donald Trump arrives to Francis S Gabreski Airport in Westhampton, New York for a fundraising luncheon to benefit his reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee in Southampton, New York, US, August 9, 2019. REUTERS

New Trump rule targets poor migrants

A newspaper vendor's offerings in Srinagar, India, Aug. 11, 2019. Kashmir’s indefatigable journalists are rising to the occasion in the face of one of the most severe clampdowns this war-torn region has ever faced. (Atul Loke/The New York Times)

Chronicles of Kashmir crackdown

Photo: Reuters

How YouTube radicalized Brazil

A pro-Brexit demonstator is seen outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, Jul 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Majority of Brits support Brexit: poll

Trump targets legal migrants who get food aid

FILE PHOTO: Jet Airways aircraft are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, April 18, 2019. REUTERS

Jet Airways sale suffers setback

FILE PHOTO: The winner of Guatemala's presidential election, Alejandro Giammattei, talks during an interview with Reuters in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Aug 11, 2019. Picture taken Aug 11, 2019. REUTERS

US  asylum deal needs congress approval: Guatemala president-elect

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.