Western forces fuelling Gulf regional tension: Iraq
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Aug 2019 06:50 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2019 06:50 PM BdST
The presence of Western forces in the Gulf is fuelling regional tension, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim said on Monday.
“The states of the Gulf can together secure the transit of ships,” he said on Twitter.
“Iraq is seeking to reduce tension in our region through calm negotiations and the presence of Western forces in the region will increase tension.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Western forces fuelling Gulf regional tension: Iraq
- Indian authorities lock down Kashmir's major city on Eid holiday
- Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights for Monday
- Death toll rises to 44 as typhoon Lekima wreaks havoc in eastern China
- Pakistan dedicates Eid to Kashmir after India strips region of special status
- New York coroner 'confident' Epstein's death was suicide: New York Times
- Democratic 2020 contenders condemn Trump for spreading Epstein conspiracy theories
- N Korea says no talks with South due to drills, Kim oversaw test of 'new weapon'
- US adviser Bolton to urge tougher UK stance on Iran-China
- Hundreds chant anti-India slogans in seething Kashmir on eve of Eid
Most Read
- Price drop disappoints cattle traders in Dhaka on eve of Eid
- Police assistant commissioner falls to his death flying kite on his Sylhet house roof
- Hasina visits her military secretary, Dipu Moni’s husband at hospital
- UGC warns students against admission to 30 private universities
- Burnt magician Moniruzzaman Liton dies
- Amnesty International issues US travel advisory as deadly mass shootings continue
- Hundreds chant anti-India slogans in seething Kashmir on eve of Eid
- Bangladesh records over 41,000 dengue patients
- Three more die from dengue amid massive outbreak across Bangladesh
- Bangladesh dives into Eid-ul-Azha joy setting aside fear of dengue amid outbreak