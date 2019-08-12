Pakistan dedicates Eid to Kashmir after India strips region of special status
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Aug 2019 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2019 04:12 PM BdST
People gathered in mosques across Pakistan on Monday to offer special prayers for Eid al-Adha, the second of Islam’s two major religious festivals.
The government has called for the festival to be observed in a “simple manner” this year, to express solidarity with Kashmiris living on the Indian side of the divided region.
On August 5, India dropped a constitutional provision that had allowed its only Muslim-majority state, Jammu and Kashmir, to make its own laws, and also broke up the state into two federally administered territories.
The changes are the most sweeping in the nearly 30 years that India has been battling a revolt in its portion of Kashmir, parts of which are claimed by Pakistan and China.
Pakistan expelled India’s ambassador and suspended trade in anger at New Delhi’s latest move.
On Monday Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi traveled to Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, to offer Eid prayers at a mosque there.
“(I) have come here to express Pakistan’s solidarity with you,” Qureshi told worshippers.
In the southern city of Karachi, prayers were dedicated to Kashmiris in India.
“We are together with our Kashmiri brothers,” said resident Mohammad Adnan. “We share their pain and grief. Today, special prayers were offered for them inside the mosque.”
Eid al-Adha or the “festival of sacrifice” is celebrated each year on the 10th day of the 12th and last month of the lunar Islamic calendar.
As many as 10 million animals worth up to $3 billion are sacrificed during the festival, the Pakistan Tanners’ Association says.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- New York coroner 'confident' Epstein's death was suicide: New York Times
- Democratic 2020 contenders condemn Trump for spreading Epstein conspiracy theories
- N Korea says no talks with South due to drills, Kim oversaw test of 'new weapon'
- US adviser Bolton to urge tougher UK stance on Iran-China
- Hundreds chant anti-India slogans in seething Kashmir on eve of Eid
- Amnesty International issues US travel advisory as deadly mass shootings continue
- Hong Kong police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters
- Death toll from typhoon in eastern China rises to 32 as storm moves north
- Saudi-led coalition moves against separatists in Yemen
- Palestinians and Israeli police clash at Jerusalem holy site
Most Read
- UGC warns students against admission to 30 private universities
- Price drop disappoints cattle traders in Dhaka on eve of Eid
- Hasina visits her military secretary, Dipu Moni’s husband at hospital
- Police assistant commissioner falls to his death flying kite on his Sylhet house roof
- Three more die from dengue amid massive outbreak across Bangladesh
- Eid-ul-Azha congregation timings
- As Pakistan-India tensions flare, a child mistakes a bomb for a toy
- Quader apologises to Eid holidaymakers for highway hardships
- Police name 14 other terror suspects allegedly tied to Hotel Olio suicide bomber
- Hundreds chant anti-India slogans in seething Kashmir on eve of Eid