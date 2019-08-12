Death toll rises to 44 as typhoon Lekima wreaks havoc in eastern China
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Aug 2019 04:37 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2019 04:37 PM BdST
The death toll from typhoon Lekima in eastern China rose to 44 people on Monday morning, according to official data, as the storm continued up the coast, racking up billions of dollars in economic losses and widely disrupting travel.
An additional 12 people were recorded dead from the storm, including seven from Zhejiang province and five from Shandong, with 16 people missing, according to data from provincial emergency bureaus and state media.
State broadcaster CCTV had put the death toll at 32 on Sunday.
Typhoon Lekima made landfall early on Saturday in China’s Zhejiang province, with winds gusting up to 187 kmh (116 mph). The center of the storm has since traveled north through Shandong and off the coast.
Many of the earlier deaths occurred when a natural dam collapsed in Zhejiang after a deluge of 160 mm (6.2 inches) of rain within three hours.
The Shandong Emergency Management Bureau said more than 180,000 people were evacuated in the province, adding to an earlier evacuation of roughly 1 million people in Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces as well as the financial hub of Shanghai.
The latest update from Shandong brings the total estimated economic toll of the storm to 18 billion yuan ($2.55 billion) in China, including damage to 364,000 hectares of crops and more than 36,000 homes. Shandong alone estimated the total economic impact on agriculture was 939 million yuan.
Qingdao, a popular tourist hub in eastern Shandong, issued a red alert on Sunday, closing all its tourists sites and suspending 127 trains and all long-distance bus services, according to official media.
Lekima is China’s ninth typhoon this year. China’s state broadcaster said on Sunday more than 3,200 flights had been canceled but that some suspensions on high-speed railway lines had been lifted.
The typhoon was expected to weaken as it heads northwest off the coast of Shandong into the ocean east of China’s capital, Beijing.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Western forces fuelling Gulf regional tension: Iraq
- Indian authorities lock down Kashmir's major city on Eid holiday
- Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights for Monday
- Death toll rises to 44 as typhoon Lekima wreaks havoc in eastern China
- Pakistan dedicates Eid to Kashmir after India strips region of special status
- New York coroner 'confident' Epstein's death was suicide: New York Times
- Democratic 2020 contenders condemn Trump for spreading Epstein conspiracy theories
- N Korea says no talks with South due to drills, Kim oversaw test of 'new weapon'
- US adviser Bolton to urge tougher UK stance on Iran-China
- Hundreds chant anti-India slogans in seething Kashmir on eve of Eid
Most Read
- Price drop disappoints cattle traders in Dhaka on eve of Eid
- Police assistant commissioner falls to his death flying kite on his Sylhet house roof
- Hasina visits her military secretary, Dipu Moni’s husband at hospital
- UGC warns students against admission to 30 private universities
- Burnt magician Moniruzzaman Liton dies
- Amnesty International issues US travel advisory as deadly mass shootings continue
- Hundreds chant anti-India slogans in seething Kashmir on eve of Eid
- Bangladesh records over 41,000 dengue patients
- Three more die from dengue amid massive outbreak across Bangladesh
- Bangladesh dives into Eid-ul-Azha joy setting aside fear of dengue amid outbreak