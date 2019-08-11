Home > World

Trump shares fringe theory about Epstein and Clintons

>>Michael Crowley, The New York Times

Published: 11 Aug 2019 10:52 AM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2019 10:52 AM BdST

President Donald Trump used Twitter on Saturday to promote unfounded conspiracy theories about how Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of sex trafficking, died in a federal jail, even as the administration faced questions about why Epstein had not been more closely monitored.

For years Trump has brashly — and baselessly — promoted suspicion as fact and peddled secret plots by powerful interests as a way to broadcast his own version of reality. Those include the lie that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States and that millions of votes were illegally cast for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Hours after Epstein was found to have hanged himself in his Manhattan jail cell, Trump re-tweeted a post from comedian Terrence Williams linking the Clintons to the death. Epstein “had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead,” wrote Williams, a Trump supporter. In an accompanying video, Williams noted that “for some odd reason, people that have information on the Clintons end up dead.”

There is no evidence to substantiate the claim, which derives from groundless speculation on the far right, dating to Bill Clinton’s days as president, that multiple deaths can be traced to the Clintons and explained by their supposed efforts to cover up wrongdoing.

Responding to Trump’s retweets, a spokesman for Bill Clinton mockingly wrote, “Ridiculous, and of course not true — and Donald Trump knows it.” The spokesman, Angel Ureña, added, “Has he triggered the 25th Amendment yet?” The 25th Amendment contains a provision allowing for the removal of a president if he is unable to perform his duties, potentially in the event of mental instability.

Posting from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump also shared a tweet, from an unverified account, which claimed that recently unsealed documents involving accusations of Epstein’s abuse had revealed that Clinton “took private trips to Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘paedophilia island.’”

A Clinton spokesman has denied that Clinton travelled to Epstein’s private island in the Virgin Islands. The documents also include an acknowledgment from one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, that an earlier claim she made about Clinton visiting Epstein in the Caribbean was untrue.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

