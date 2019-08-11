Home > World

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Aug 2019 06:04 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2019 06:04 PM BdST

Hong Kong police fired tear gas at demonstrators in the working class district of Sham Shui Po on Sunday, as yet another day of protest marches turned into a confrontation between police and activists.

Ten straight weekends of increasingly violent protests have plunged Hong Kong into its most serious political crisis in decades, posing a challenge to the central government in Beijing.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Sonia Gandhi, leader of India's main opposition Congress party, arrives to attend a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi, India, Aug 10, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Sonia Gandhi returns to lead Congress

Epstein accusers angered by his death

President Trump arriving on Friday in Morristown, NJ. The New York Times

Trump shares fringe theory about Epstein and Clintons

Sri Lanka's former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa greets his supporters after his return from the United States, in Katunayake, Sri Lanka Apr 12, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Many Sri Lankans want a strongman leader, and that favors Gotabaya Rajapaksa

In a photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, Jeffrey Epstein on Mar 28, 2017. Epstein, the financier indicted on sex trafficking charges last month, committed suicide at a Manhattan jail, officials said on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019. The New York Times

How Epstein symbolised privilege and depravity

Pedestrians and stray dogs on a cordoned-off street in Srinagar, India, in the disputed region of Kashmir, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, addressed the nation Thursday night for the first time about his government’s unilateral decision to revoke Kashmir’s autonomy, speaking against a backdrop of rising protests, mass arrests and escalating tensions with Pakistan. (Atul Loke/The New York Times)

Confusion, rage and protest grip Kashmir

A woman, whose family car was allegedly damaged by Indian security forces after clashes between protesters and the security forces during restrictions, sits outside her house in Srinagar Aug 10, 2019. The clashes occurred on Friday, after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Some signs of normality return to Kashmir

Dajing town is seen damaged and partially submerged in floodwaters in the aftermath of Typhoon Lekima in Leqing, Zhejiang province, China August 10, 2019. Picture taken August 10, 2019. Zhejiang Daily via REUTERS

China typhoon death toll hits 28

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.