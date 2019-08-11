Home > World

Death toll from typhoon in eastern China rises to 28

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Aug 2019 10:03 AM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2019 10:03 AM BdST

The death toll from a major typhoon in eastern China rose to 28 on Sunday, with 20 people missing, state media reported, after torrential rains triggered a landslide that forced more than one million people to evacuate.

Typhoon Lekima made landfall early on Saturday in the eastern province of Zhejiang with winds gusting to 187 km (116 miles) per hour, causing travel chaos with thousands of flights canceled and rail operations suspended.

The typhoon damaged more than 173,000 hectares of crops and 34,000 homes in Zhejiang, provincial authorities said in estimating the economic losses at 14.57 billion yuan ($2 billion), the state news agency Xinhua said.

The deadly landslide occurred about 130 km north of the coastal city of Wenzhou, when a natural dam collapsed in an area deluged with 160 mm (6.3 inches) of rain within three hours, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

State media reports showed rescuers wading in waist-high waters to evacuate people from their homes, while the Ministry of Emergency Management said that more than one million people in the financial hub of Shanghai, as well as Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces, have been evacuated.

Some power had been restored to homes by Sunday while a portion of suspended railway lines resumed operations, CCTV said.

Lekima, China’s ninth typhoon of this year, is moving northwards and is expected to make a second landing along the coastline in Shandong, causing further airport disruptions, Xinhua said.

Some expressways between Shanghai and Shandong have been closed, CCTV said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Sonia Gandhi, leader of India's main opposition Congress party, arrives to attend a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi, India, Aug 10, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Sonia Gandhi returns to lead Congress

President Trump arriving on Friday in Morristown, NJ. The New York Times

Trump shares fringe theory about Epstein and Clintons

Pedestrians and stray dogs on a cordoned-off street in Srinagar, India, in the disputed region of Kashmir, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, addressed the nation Thursday night for the first time about his government’s unilateral decision to revoke Kashmir’s autonomy, speaking against a backdrop of rising protests, mass arrests and escalating tensions with Pakistan. (Atul Loke/The New York Times)

Confusion, rage and protest grip Kashmir

A woman, whose family car was allegedly damaged by Indian security forces after clashes between protesters and the security forces during restrictions, sits outside her house in Srinagar Aug 10, 2019. The clashes occurred on Friday, after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Some signs of normality return to Kashmir

Dajing town is seen damaged and partially submerged in floodwaters in the aftermath of Typhoon Lekima in Leqing, Zhejiang province, China August 10, 2019. Picture taken August 10, 2019. Zhejiang Daily via REUTERS

China typhoon death toll hits 28

People attend a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, Russia Aug 10, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thousands defy crackdown in Moscow

Police officers walk out of al-Noor Islamic center mosque after a shooting, near Oslo, Norway August 10, 2019. NTB Scanpix/Terje Pedersen via REUTERS

1 injured in Oslo mosque shooting

FILE PHOTO: A missile is launched during testing at an unidentified location in North Korea, in this undated image provided by KCNA on August 7, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

N Korea tests 'short-range missiles'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.