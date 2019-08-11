Amnesty International issues US travel advisory as deadly mass shootings continue

In the advisory, the London-based rights group has called on people worldwide to “exercise caution and have an emergency contingency plan” when traveling throughout the US.It issued the alert, much like those used by the US itself for its citizens travelling abroad, last Thursday after 30 people died and dozens were wounded in two mass shootings within just 13 hours of each other in the US, shocking the country and prompting calls from some politicians for tighter gun control.The first massacre occurred on Aug 3 morning in the heavily Hispanic border city of El Paso, where a gunman killed 20 people at a Walmart store before surrendering to police.The suspect confessed to targeting Mexicans, according to the US media.Across the country, a gunman opened fire in a downtown district of Dayton, Ohio, early on Aug 4, killing nine people, including his sister, and wounding at least 26 others. The assailant was shot dead by police.The gunman was “kind of hateful to women because they didn’t want to date him”, a 24-year-old woman, who met him at a summer camp when both were 13, told The New York Times.The Amnesty International warned people that their race, country of origin, ethnic background, sexual orientation or gender identity may place them at higher risk in the US.The organisation also asked them to remain cautious that the country “does not adequately protect people’s right to be safe”.