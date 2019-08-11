Amnesty International issues US travel advisory as deadly mass shootings continue
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Aug 2019 10:39 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2019 10:39 PM BdST
The Amnesty International has issued a travel alert for the US citing “ongoing high levels of gun violence in the country”.
It issued the alert, much like those used by the US itself for its citizens travelling abroad, last Thursday after 30 people died and dozens were wounded in two mass shootings within just 13 hours of each other in the US, shocking the country and prompting calls from some politicians for tighter gun control.
The first massacre occurred on Aug 3 morning in the heavily Hispanic border city of El Paso, where a gunman killed 20 people at a Walmart store before surrendering to police.
The suspect confessed to targeting Mexicans, according to the US media.
Across the country, a gunman opened fire in a downtown district of Dayton, Ohio, early on Aug 4, killing nine people, including his sister, and wounding at least 26 others. The assailant was shot dead by police.
The gunman was “kind of hateful to women because they didn’t want to date him”, a 24-year-old woman, who met him at a summer camp when both were 13, told The New York Times.
The Amnesty International warned people that their race, country of origin, ethnic background, sexual orientation or gender identity may place them at higher risk in the US.
The organisation also asked them to remain cautious that the country “does not adequately protect people’s right to be safe”.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hong Kong police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters
- Death toll from typhoon in eastern China rises to 32 as storm moves north
- Saudi-led coalition moves against separatists in Yemen
- Palestinians and Israeli police clash at Jerusalem holy site
- For Epstein’s accusers, suicide marks another setback in quest for justice
- How Jeffrey Epstein became a symbol of wealth, privilege and depravity
- Many Sri Lankans want a strongman leader, and that favors Gotabaya Rajapaksa
- Trump shares fringe theory about Epstein and Clintons
- Confusion, rage and protest grip cutoff Kashmir
- Death toll from typhoon in eastern China rises to 28
Most Read
- UGC warns students against admission to 30 private universities
- Sonia Gandhi returns to lead India's beleaguered Congress after son Rahul quits
- Trump shares fringe theory about Epstein and Clintons
- PM Hasina passes a busy holiday before Eid
- Gridlock after long wait at transport hubs turns Eid joy into pain
- Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide at Manhattan jail, officials say
- College girl dies after falling from high-rise building in Dhaka
- Quader apologises to Eid holidaymakers for highway hardships
- As Pakistan-India tensions flare, a child mistakes a bomb for a toy
- One person injured in shooting at Norway mosque, suspect in custody