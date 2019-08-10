One person injured in shooting at Norway mosque, suspect in custody
Published: 10 Aug 2019 09:50 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2019 12:20 AM BdST
One person has been injured in a shooting inside a mosque in Norway, police said on Saturday, adding that one man had been apprehended.
The suspected shooter at the al-Noor Islamic Centre near the country's capital was described as "a young white man" who appeared to have acted alone, the police added.
Emergency crews are seen near a stretcher after a shooting in al-Noor Islamic center mosque, near Oslo, Norway August 10, 2019. NTB Scanpix/Terje Pedersen via REUTERS
"The man carried two shotgun-like weapons and a pistol. He broke through a glass door and fired shots," he said.
The shooter, who wore body armour and a helmet, was overpowered by members of the mosque before police arrived, Mushtaq added.
Mosque board member Irfan Mushtaq reacts after a shooting in al-Noor Islamic center mosque, near Oslo, Norway August 10, 2019. NTB Scanpix/Terje Pedersen via REUTERS
In 2011, anti-Muslim neo-Nazi Anders Behring Breivik massacred 77 people in Norway's worst peacetime atrocity, the majority of them teenagers at a youth camp
