Home > World

US asks South Korea to send troops to Strait of Hormuz: Yonhap

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Aug 2019 05:25 PM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2019 05:25 PM BdST

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper asked South Korea to send troops to join a US-led maritime force in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Iran, Yonhap news agency said on Friday.

Esper made the request during a meeting with Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo in South Korea, it added.

Jeong told Esper Seoul was considering various options, since South Korean people and vessels are also using the strait.

A South Korean defense ministry official did not have immediate comment.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) look on after executing search warrants and making arrests at an agricultural processing facility in Canton, Mississippi, US in this August 7, 2019 handout photo. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Handout via REUTERS

Labour abuse allegations dogged raided US plant

Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan speaks to reporters during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington on Monday, July 22, 2019. During the meeting, Trump promised to intervene on Kashmir. Threatened with sanctions over its ties to militants, and with the cost of war perilously high, Pakistan has little recourse diplomatically or militarily on Kashmir. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

Pakistan runs out of options over Kashmir

FILE PHOTO: Canary Wharf and the City of London financial district are seen from an aerial view in London, Britain, August 8, 2019.  Reuters

Power cut hits London

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) look on after executing search warrants and making some arrests at an agricultural processing facility in Canton, Mississippi, US in this August 7, 2019 handout photo. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Handout via REUTERS

US raids: Scores from Mexico, Guatemala held

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands as they visit the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Apr 27, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

Will Modi-Xi Varanasi summit be held?

Heavy police stand guard outside of Western District Court were eight people charged with financing terrorism will appear in Yangon, Myanmar, August 9, 2019. Reuters

Myanmar charges 8 over alleged ties to insurgents

Floods kill at least 28 in southern India

People attend the strike rally at Sha Tin in Hong Kong, Aug. 5, 2019. The demonstrations in Hong Kong have evolved, marked by changing tactics and goals — and more frequent violence. (Lam Yik Fei/The New York Times)

HK protesters descend on airport

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.