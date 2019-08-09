US asks South Korea to send troops to Strait of Hormuz: Yonhap
Published: 09 Aug 2019 05:25 PM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2019 05:25 PM BdST
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper asked South Korea to send troops to join a US-led maritime force in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Iran, Yonhap news agency said on Friday.
Esper made the request during a meeting with Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo in South Korea, it added.
Jeong told Esper Seoul was considering various options, since South Korean people and vessels are also using the strait.
A South Korean defense ministry official did not have immediate comment.
