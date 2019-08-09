Home > World

Pakistan suspends final rail link to India over Kashmir dispute

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Aug 2019 06:01 PM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2019 06:02 PM BdST

Pakistan said on Friday it will halt the last train service running to India, after New Delhi revoked special status for its portion of the Kashmir region claimed by both countries.

“We have decided to shut down the Thar Express as well,” Pakistan’s railways minister Sheikh Rasheed told reporters, in reference to the weekly service running between the towns of Khokrapar in Pakistan and Monabao in India.

“As long as I am railways minister, no train will operate between Pakistan and India.”

