UN urges sanctions on Myanmar army businesses, says foreign partners could be complicit
>>
Published: 05 Aug 2019 11:08 AM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2019 11:08 AM BdST
United Nations investigators urged world leaders on Monday to impose targeted financial sanctions on companies linked to the military in Myanmar, and said foreign firms doing business with them could be complicit in international crimes.
More than 730,000 Rohingya, members of a persecuted Muslim minority, fled Myanmar's Rakhine state into neighbouring Bangladesh amid a military-led crackdown in August 2017 that the UN and Western countries have said included mass killings and gang-rapes.
The UN investigatory panel condemned the violence in a report last year that called for the economic isolation of the military. Investigators said the purpose of the new report was to help countries cut financial ties with all army-linked companies.
"For the first time, this report comes out with a clear picture of the involvement of specific European and Asian companies, and makes a point that in fact there is this relationship and it's a violation of UN treaties and UN norms," panel chairman Marzuki Darusman said in an interview in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Sunday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Commuter chaos as protesters seek to shut Hong Kong with general strike
- Democrats aim their outrage at Trump after two mass shootings
- Teenager arrested after boy, 6, is thrown from Tate Modern
- Cambodian Khmer Rouge's chief ideologist, 'Brother Number Two', dead at 93
- Thirty people die in two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio
- Thousands resume Hong Kong protests, China media warns Beijing won't 'sit idly by'
- Texas police seek clues to explain Walmart shooting that killed 20
- 10 people killed in shooting in Ohio, USA
- Overflowing toilets, bedbugs and high heat: inside Mexico’s migrant detention centres
- At least 16 are wounded in shooting in Dayton, Ohio
Most Read
- Additional IGP’s wife dies from dengue
- Indian man borrows Rs 20,000 from wife for Dubai raffle, wins $4m
- 10 people killed in shooting in Ohio, USA
- Chattogram AL leader Masum arrested over BCL leader Sudipta murder
- India wants Bangladesh to start Rohingya repatriation again
- Dhaka mayors still divided over insecticide use, other dengue issues
- PM Hasina to visit India in Oct
- Foreign Minister Momen has ‘no idea’ about India's proposal on airport expansion
- Eden College student becomes latest dengue casualty in Dhaka
- Minutes before El Paso killing, hate-filled manifesto appears online