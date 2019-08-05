Home > World

Teenager arrested after boy, 6, is thrown from Tate Modern

  >>Iliana Magra and Alex Marshall, The New York Times 

Published: 05 Aug 2019 03:48 AM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2019 03:48 AM BdST

A teenager was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 6-year-old boy was thrown from Tate Modern museum in London on Sunday, Metropolitan Police said.

The child was tossed from the 10th-floor viewing platform and landed on the fifth-floor roof, the police said in a statement. The victim was treated at the site and then airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said a 17-year-old male suspect was arrested on the same viewing platform.

“There is nothing to suggest that he is known to the victim,” the police said.

The episode led to the lockdown of the renowned museum; some visitors said on social media they felt trapped inside, and others said they were turned away.

FILE -- The Blavatnik Building, with its elevated viewing terrace, at the Tate Modern gallery, right, in London, June 22, 2017. A 17-year-old male suspect was held on suspicion of attempted murder, the police said, after the child was tossed from the 10th-floor viewing platform on Aug. 4, 2019. (Andy Haslam/The New York Times)

A police spokeswoman said authorities were called to the museum about 2:45 p.m. The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also responded to the scene. Images and video shared on Twitter showed a helicopter landing outside Turbine Hall and visitors huddled in a museum cafe.

Tate Modern holds galleries of modern and contemporary art and has been one of the world’s most popular art museums since opening in 2000.

A man who was in a cafe on the 10th floor having coffee said that after the boy was thrown from the Tate, a woman ran in from the viewing platform and screamed that it was her son.

The suspect stood calmly outside, surrounded by seven or eight people. When asked why he had thrown the boy over the railing, the suspect replied it was the fault of social services, the witness said in a phone interview.

Security guards at first took the suspect into the cafe, mistaking him for a relative of the 6-year-old victim until someone shouted that he was the culprit, said the witness, who did not want to be named.

A bystander then punched the suspect in the face before security officials led the accused into a toilet for his own protection, according to the witness. Everyone was then told to leave the viewing platform, the witness said.

