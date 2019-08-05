Seventeen dead in car explosion in central Cairo
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Aug 2019 09:06 AM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2019 09:06 AM BdST
Seventeen people have died and 32 have been injured in an explosion outside Egypt's National Cancer Institute in central Cairo, Egypt's health ministry said early on Monday.
A car driving against traffic on Cairo's corniche collided with three other cars, causing the explosion, Egypt's interior ministry said in a statement.
Egypt's public prosecutor is investigating the cause of the incident, sources told Reuters, but there was no official statement indicating that the explosion was an attack.
