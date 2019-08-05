Home > World

Protests across Pakistan over India's 'illegal' move in contested Kashmir

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Aug 2019 07:51 PM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2019 07:51 PM BdST

Protests were held across Pakistan on Monday as the government said it strongly condemned India’s constitutional changes in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir claimed by both countries.

India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in a bid to fully integrate its only Muslim-majority state with the rest of the country, its most far-reaching political move on the territory in nearly seven decades.

In Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir around 45 km (28 miles) from the contested border between the neighbors, dozens of protesters held black flags and burnt car tyres, chanting “Down with India”.

“The abolition of the special status of Kashmir will not serve its purpose,” said Zahid Iqbal, 35, a migrant from Indian-administered Kashmir. “We will fight, and we will fight with more vigor.”

There were also protests in Islamabad, the capital, and Pakistan’s commercial hub of Karachi.

In a statement, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said it would “exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps,” taken by India.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it would raise the issue with allies, including the United States.

“We intend to firmly highlight our stance in our meetings with the US delegation visiting Pakistan and with the international community at large,” Qureshi said on Twitter.

A spokesman for India’s foreign ministry declined to comment on Pakistan’s statement that the steps were illegal.

But there was no statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan or the powerful military, with analysts saying both were likely to avoid escalating tension with India for the time being.

HIGH GROUND

Tension between the neighbors has been elevated since February, when a militant group based in Pakistan attacked an Indian paramilitary convoy in Kashmir, killing at least 40 and bringing them to the brink of a third war over the territory.

India has long accused Pakistan of fomenting a decades-long armed insurrection against its rule in the portion of Kashmir it controls. Islamabad denies this, saying it provides only diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri separatists.

Pakistan is playing a key role in negotiations between the United States and the Taliban in Afghanistan, and Khan recently returned from a state visit to Washington, where President Donald Trump offered to mediate in the Kashmir dispute.

India has consistently opposed third-party mediation on Kashmir, considering the issue one between the two countries.

Fresh from the state visit, Khan and the military were unlikely to want to look like an aggressor in the dispute, analysts said.

“Pakistan had lost the moral high ground on Kashmir due to allegations of (funding the insurgency) in the 1990s,” said Anam Zakaria, an analyst and author of a book on the dispute.

“(But) in the post 9/11 years it has actively tried to project a softer image, and with respect to Kashmir raise awareness of human rights violations. This unilateral act in (Kashmir) will bolster its stance.”

But there was also anger at Pakistan for its inability to prevent the move.

“This reflects the weakness of Pakistan’s government and apathy of the so-called brotherly Muslim nations that have encouraged India to take this step,” 51-year-old Kashmiri Iqbal Awan said in Muzaffarabad.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

President Donald Trump, joined by first lady Melania Trump, gives a thumbs-up after making a statement on the El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, mass shootings, before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, NJ, on Aug 4, 2019. The New York Times

In Texas gunman’s manifesto, an echo of Trump’s language

India's Home Minister Amit Shah greets the media upon his arrival at the parliament in New Delhi, India, August 5, 2019. REUTERS

India to scrap special status for Kashmir

A mourner lights a candle at a memorial during a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, US Aug 4, 2019. REUTERS

Dayton shooting victims included gunman’s own sister

Democrats condemn Trump after two mass shootings

Kashmir turmoil rises as India restricts movement

Commuter chaos as protesters seek to shut HK with strike

Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar at the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, US, August 4, 2019. Reuters

30 die in 2 US mass shootings

FILE -- The view from the 10th-floor terrace of the Blavatnik Building at the Tate Modern gallery in London, June 22, 2017. A 17-year-old male suspect was held on suspicion of attempted murder, the police said, after the child was tossed from the 10th-floor viewing platform on Aug. 4, 2019. (Andy Haslam/The New York Times)

Boy, 6, is thrown from Tate Modern

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.