Hong Kong police say 420 arrested, 1,000 rounds of tear gas fired since June 9
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Aug 2019 10:06 PM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2019 10:06 PM BdST
Hong Kong police have arrested 420 people since June 9, they said on Monday, after protests in recent months that rocked the former British colony and plunged it into its worst political crisis in decades.
Police have also fired 1,000 rounds of tear gas and about 160 rubber bullets since June 9, they added.
The news comes as a general strike on Monday plunged Hong Kong into fresh chaos, paralysing transport and bringing the city to an unprecedented standstill for much of the morning.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Protests across Pakistan over India's 'illegal' move in contested Kashmir
- Trump calls on US lawmakers to pass gun background check law
- Iran will act over 'maritime offences' in Gulf: Zarif
- El Paso lands in heart of debates over gun violence and immigration
- India’s Home Minister Amit Shah proposes to end Kashmir's special status
- El Paso shooting suspect’s manifesto echoes Trump’s language
- UN urges sanctions on Myanmar army businesses, says foreign partners could be complicit
- A new mother and the gunman’s sister are among Dayton’s victims
- Kashmir turmoil: Mufti, Abdullah, Lone under house arrest
- Kashmir turmoil rises as India restricts movement, regional leaders fear arrest
Most Read
- Pregnant woman dies from dengue in Dhaka
- Chattogram AL leader Masum arrested over BCL leader Sudipta murder
- India scraps special status for Kashmir amid crackdown
- Dengue mosquitoes breed even in 2ml water, fogging doesn’t help: WHO expert
- Bangladesh man detained for ‘raping, killing’ niece during her grandfather’s funeral
- Additional IGP’s wife dies from dengue
- Test kit crisis hits dengue treatment in Dhaka as five more die in Bangladesh outbreak
- Another college student dies from dengue in Dhaka hospital
- India wants Bangladesh to start Rohingya repatriation again
- 2,065 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours, surpassing previous records