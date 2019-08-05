Home > World

Hong Kong police say 420 arrested, 1,000 rounds of tear gas fired since June 9

Hong Kong police have arrested 420 people since June 9, they said on Monday, after protests in recent months that rocked the former British colony and plunged it into its worst political crisis in decades.

Police have also fired 1,000 rounds of tear gas and about 160 rubber bullets since June 9, they added.

The news comes as a general strike on Monday plunged Hong Kong into fresh chaos, paralysing transport and bringing the city to an unprecedented standstill for much of the morning.

