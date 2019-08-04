UAE diplomat says Sudan turning page on Muslim Brotherhood rule
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Aug 2019 12:47 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2019 12:47 PM BdST
The UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Sunday Sudan was turning over the page of being ruled by the Muslim Brotherhood.
"Sudan is turning the page of the rule of al-Bashir and the Muslim Brotherhood into a new era in its political history by turning to civil rule," Gargash said on Twitter. "The path to a state of institutions, stability and prosperity will not be filled with roses, but our confidence is in the brotherly Sudan and its people."
