Home > World

UAE diplomat says Sudan turning page on Muslim Brotherhood rule

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Aug 2019 12:47 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2019 12:47 PM BdST

The UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Sunday Sudan was turning over the page of being ruled by the Muslim Brotherhood.

"Sudan is turning the page of the rule of al-Bashir and the Muslim Brotherhood into a new era in its political history by turning to civil rule," Gargash said on Twitter. "The path to a state of institutions, stability and prosperity will not be filled with roses, but our confidence is in the brotherly Sudan and its people."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Texas shooting kills 20

Law enforcement officers detain a participant in a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia Aug 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Russia detains 800 protesters in opposition crackdown

Maldives arrests ex-vice president after India fiasco

Hong Kong police make fresh arrests

The Forbidden City opens wide as China projects new pride in its past

FILE PHOTO: Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez holds a news conference at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa, Honduras May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera/File Photo

Honduran president denies ties to drug peddling

FILE -- The last stronghold of the Islamic State’s caliphate, which fell in March 2019, in Baghuz, Syria, Feb. 10, 2019. Less than five months after its military defeat in Syria, the group is considering attacks designed to “exacerbate existing dissent and unrest” in European nations. (Ivor Prickett/The New York Times)

UN warns of ISIS attacks on Europe

Pentagon chief says in favour of placing missiles in Asia

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.