At least 16 are wounded in shooting in Dayton, Ohio

Terrea Little, a spokeswoman at Miami Valley Hospital, said the hospital had received 16 patients from the shooting, but had no information on their conditions.

The police were called to East Fifth Street in the city’s Oregon District shortly after 1 a.m., the local news media said. The Dayton Police Department said on Twitter that it was investigating a shooting in the area but provided no additional information.

An employee at Ned Peppers, a bar on the street, wrote in a post on Instagram that “all of our staff is safe and our hearts go out to everyone involved as we gather information.”

The shooting came less than a day after a gunman in El Paso left at least 20 dead and 26 others wounded inside a Walmart store. Last week, a gunman killed three people and wounded 13 others in a shooting at a garlic festival in Gilroy, Calif.

