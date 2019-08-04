Home > World

10 people killed in shooting in Ohio, USA

Ten people, including one suspect, were killed early on Sunday in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, and at least 16 others were taken to hospitals with injuries, police said.

Authorities gave no details about the circumstances of the shooting except that it occurred in the city's Oregon District, an historic neighbourhood known for its nightclubs, bars, art galleries and shops.

The Dayton Daily News said the shooting occurred at or near an establishment called Ned Pepper's Bar in Dayton's Oregon District.

Officers responded to a shooting that began at 1 am on East Fifth Street in the city’s Oregon entertainment district, the Dayton Police Department said.

It said on Twitter that officers were “in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly.”

The police said the gunman also died, according to The New York Times.

Terrea Little, a spokeswoman at Miami Valley Hospital, confirmed the hospital had received 16 patients from the shooting but had no information on their conditions.

An employee at Ned Peppers, a bar on the street, wrote in a post on Instagram that “all of our staff is safe and our hearts go out to everyone involved as we gather information.”

It was the latest tragedy in a particularly brutal week for gun violence in the United States. The shooting came less than a day after a gunman in El Paso, Texas, left at least 20 dead and 26 others wounded inside a Walmart store.

Last week, a gunman killed three people and wounded 13 others in a shooting at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California.

