Strong earthquake kills at least one in Indonesia
Published: 03 Aug 2019 10:04 AM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2019 10:04 AM BdST
A powerful undersea earthquake that struck off the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Java has killed at least one person and briefly displaced more than 1,000 coastal-dwellers who feared a tsunami, Indonesia's disaster agency said on Saturday.
Indonesia issued a tsunami warning within minutes of 6.8-magnitude quake on Friday night. The warning last two hours and sent people living along the coastline fleeing to higher ground.
The strong quake was felt in the capital Jakarta and people rushed out of high-rise buildings.
One person died of a heart attack amid the panic in the province of Banten on Java and at least four others were injured, the disaster mitigation agency said in a statement.
The agency said people who took to higher ground, including about 1,000 taking shelter in the gubernatorial office in the Lampung province, had returned home.
The quake destroyed 34 houses and caused minor damage to dozens of other buildings, the agency said.
The US Geological Survey put the epicentre in the Indian Ocean about 227 km (141 miles) from the city of Teluk Betung on Sumatra.
Indonesia is situated on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, which is frequently hit by earthquakes and sometimes accompanying tsunami.
The most devastating in recent Indonesian history was on Dec 26 in 2004, when a magnitude 9.5 quake triggered a massive tsunami that killed around 226,000 people along the shorelines of the Indian Ocean, including more than 126,000 in Indonesia.
Last year, a tsunami hit the city of Palu in Sulawesi island, killing thousands, while a crater collapse at the Anak Krakatau volcano triggered a tsunami that killed at least 430 people in an area near the latest quake.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- The Kennedy grandchildren: Bearing the privilege and burden of a family name
- Strong earthquake kills at least one in Indonesia
- US imposes new sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning
- Tsunami warning for parts of Indonesia's Sumatra, Java after strong quake
- China warns of retaliation after Trump threatens fresh tariffs
- Letters show how Osama bin Laden groomed son for al-Qaida
- Fourth Ebola case found in Congo city, raising fears of faster spread
- Sex doll ruling arouses controversy in South Korea
- UK PM Johnson's parliamentary majority almost gone as pro-EU party wins seat
- US formally withdraws from 1987 nuclear pact with Russia
Most Read
- Bangladesh man killed at daughter’s wedding by her 'sexual abuser'
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 12 as Zil Hajj moon is sighted
- Pelé sends video message to Hasina seeking support to launch Earth Cup
- Committee to announce Eid-ul-Azha date Friday evening
- Number of dengue patients tops 21,000 in Bangladesh
- Now Khaleda isn’t getting even as much respect as Pakistani forces showed her: Oli
- Bombs hit Bangkok during major security meeting
- At least eight die as two buses collide in Thakurgaon
- Letters show how Osama bin Laden groomed son for al-Qaida
- Shakib wants rotation policy to preserve players, boost bench