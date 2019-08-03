Pentagon chief says in favour of placing missiles in Asia
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Aug 2019 05:15 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2019 05:15 PM BdST
US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday that he was in favour of placing ground-launched, intermediate-range missiles in Asia relatively soon, a day after the United States withdrew from a landmark arms control treaty.
"Yeah, I would like to," Esper said, when asked whether he was considering placing such missiles in Asia.
"I would prefer (in) months ... but these things tend to take longer than you expect," he told reporters travelling with him to Sydney when asked about a timeline for when the missiles could be deployed.
The United States formally left the intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) with Russia on Friday after determining Moscow was violating the treaty, an accusation that the Kremlin has denied.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ‘Oh, forgive us!’: Heartbreak at wake for twins who died in hot car
- Eighth round of US, Taliban peace talks to start in Doha Aug 3
- S Korea warns Japan of security pact risk, calls for 'cooling-off' in trade row
- The Kennedy grandchildren: Bearing the privilege and burden of a family name
- Strong earthquake kills at least one in Indonesia
- US imposes new sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning
- Tsunami warning for parts of Indonesia's Sumatra, Java after strong quake
- China warns of retaliation after Trump threatens fresh tariffs
- Letters show how Osama bin Laden groomed son for al-Qaida
- Fourth Ebola case found in Congo city, raising fears of faster spread
Most Read
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 12 as Zil Hajj moon is sighted
- Pelé sends video message to Hasina seeking support to launch Earth Cup
- Bangladesh man killed at daughter’s wedding by her 'sexual abuser'
- Now Khaleda isn’t getting even as much respect as Pakistani forces showed her: Oli
- Number of dengue patients tops 21,000 in Bangladesh
- Lionel Messi suspended for 3 months and fined $50,000 for CONMEBOL criticism
- Committee to announce Eid-ul-Azha date Friday evening
- Doctors extract 526 teeth from Indian boy
- Letters show how Osama bin Laden groomed son for al-Qaida
- Bangladesh races to contain dengue outside epicentre Dhaka before Eid exodus