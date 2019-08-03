Eighth round of US, Taliban peace talks to start in Doha Aug 3
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Aug 2019 01:07 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2019 01:34 PM BdST
A fresh round of US-Taliban peace talks will start in Qatar's capital Doha on Saturday, officials said, describing it to be the "most crucial" phase of negotiations to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan.
Senior officials privy to the talks said a peace agreement could be expected at the end of the eighth round of talks and would enable foreign forces to be withdrawn from the war-torn country.
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US peace envoy for Afghanistan who has held a series of meetings with Taliban leaders since last year, reached Doha on Friday night.
"Just got to Doha to resume talks with the Taliban. We are pursuing a peace agreement not a withdrawal agreement," Khalilzad wrote on Twitter.
"A peace agreement that enables withdrawal. Our (US) presence in Afghanistan is conditions-based, and any withdrawal will be conditions-based," he said, adding the Taliban are signalling they would conclude an agreement.
"We are ready for a good agreement."
Two sources with knowledge of the talks said an agreement on the withdrawal of foreign forces in exchange for security guarantees by the Taliban is expected before Aug.13
About 20,000 foreign troops, most of them American, are now in Afghanistan as part of a US-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces.
The hardline Islamist Taliban group now controls more territory than at any point since the United States bombed them out of power in 2001.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- The Kennedy grandchildren: Bearing the privilege and burden of a family name
- Strong earthquake kills at least one in Indonesia
- US imposes new sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning
- Tsunami warning for parts of Indonesia's Sumatra, Java after strong quake
- China warns of retaliation after Trump threatens fresh tariffs
- Letters show how Osama bin Laden groomed son for al-Qaida
- Fourth Ebola case found in Congo city, raising fears of faster spread
- Sex doll ruling arouses controversy in South Korea
- UK PM Johnson's parliamentary majority almost gone as pro-EU party wins seat
- US formally withdraws from 1987 nuclear pact with Russia
Most Read
- Bangladesh man killed at daughter’s wedding by her 'sexual abuser'
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 12 as Zil Hajj moon is sighted
- Pelé sends video message to Hasina seeking support to launch Earth Cup
- Committee to announce Eid-ul-Azha date Friday evening
- Number of dengue patients tops 21,000 in Bangladesh
- Now Khaleda isn’t getting even as much respect as Pakistani forces showed her: Oli
- Letters show how Osama bin Laden groomed son for al-Qaida
- Lionel Messi suspended for 3 months and fined $50,000 for CONMEBOL criticism
- Shakib wants rotation policy to preserve players, boost bench
- Bombs hit Bangkok during major security meeting