Home > World

UK's Pearson notifies thousands of US students of data breach

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Aug 2019 08:55 AM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2019 08:55 AM BdST

British education company Pearson Plc on Thursday said it has notified customers of a data breach that resulted in unauthorised access to about 13,000 school and university accounts, mainly in the United States.

The exposed data was limited to first names, last names, and in some instances dates of birth as well as email addresses, the company said.

"While we have no evidence that this information has been misused, we have notified the affected customers as a precaution," the company said in an emailed statement, adding that the vulnerability leading to the incident has been fixed.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported https://on.wsj.com/333azYP that Pearson was notified about the data incident by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in March.

The FBI did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A photograph circulated by the US State Department’s Twitter account to announce a $1 million USD reward for al Qaeda key leader Hamza bin Laden, son of Osama bin Laden, is seen March 1, 2019. State Department/Handout via REUTERS

Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza is dead

Sanders, Warren defend progressive policies

Chinese province considers 'three-child policy'

A worker paints a part at Fleming Agri-Products, in Newbuildings, Northern Ireland, Dec 18, 2018. Since Boris Johnson, a Brexit supporter, became prime minister, the British pound has lost nearly 3% of its value against the dollar and the euro. The New York Times

Britain’s falling pound signals Brexit dismay

35 killed, 27 wounded in Afghanistan blast

Israel approves new homes for settlers

FILE PHOTO: Anti-extradition bill protesters march at Hong Kong's tourism district Nathan Road near Mongkok, China Jul 7, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Hong Kong protesters charged with rioting

China orders Arabic, Muslim symbols taken down

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.