Home > World

Trump offers Putin help with Siberian wildfires: Kremlin

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Aug 2019 04:00 PM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2019 04:00 PM BdST

US President Donald Trump offered his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin help in putting out vast wildfires that are raging in Siberia, the Kremlin said late on Wednesday, a move it said Putin took as a sign that battered ties can be restored.

The Kremlin said the two leaders had spoken by phone at Washington’s initiative, hours after Putin ordered the Russian army to help firefighters battle the wildfires.

The fires have spread to around 3 million hectares of mostly remote forest, an area almost the size of Belgium, according to the Federal Forestry Agency, wafting smoke across Siberia and prompting several regions to declare states of emergency.

“The US president offered Russia cooperation in fighting forest fires in Siberia,” the Kremlin statement said.

“President Putin expressed his sincere gratitude for such an attentive attitude and for the offer of help and support.”

Putin told Trump that Moscow would take him up on his offer if necessary, the Kremlin said, adding: “The Russian president took this step from the US president as a sign that in the future we can restore full-scale ties between our two countries.”

Russia has long been keen to try to start rebuilding battered US-Russia relations, which remain strained by everything from Syria to Ukraine and allegations of Russian interference in US politics, which Moscow denies.

The two leaders agreed to continue their contacts over the phone and in face-to-face meetings, the Kremlin said.

The White House confirmed the two men had spoken by phone and said they had discussed the wildfires as well as trade between their two nations.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US sanctions Iran’s foreign minister

Soldiers lie on the ground after a missile attack on a military parade during a graduation ceremony for newly recruited troopers in Aden, Yemen Aug 1, 2019. REUTERS

32 killed in Yemen military parade attack

HK PLA garrison releases video with 'anti-riot' operations scenes

Firefighters battle a blaze at the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris on April 15, 2019.

Environmental group sues officials over Notre Dame fire

Brazil’s grisly prison massacre was ‘a tragedy foretold’

US and South Korean marines participate in a US-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, in this Mar 31, 2014 file picture. REUTERS

No changes in South Korea-US military exercise

People watch a TV broadcast of a news report on North Korea firing short-range ballistic missiles, in Seoul, South Korea, July 31, 2019. REUTERS

US plays down N Korea missile tests

Residents collect water from a spring outside Epworth, in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 21, 2019. The New York Times

Water taps run dry in Zimbabwe

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.