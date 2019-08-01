Iran Guards say US sanctioning of foreign minister Zarif 'ridiculous'
Reuters
Published: 01 Aug 2019 05:16 PM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2019 05:16 PM BdST
Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards condemned on Thursday the sanctioning of the Iranian foreign minister by the United States as “ridiculous, illegal and unwise”, the semi-official news agency Fars reported.
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, targeting Iran’s top spokesman amid rising tensions between the two countries.
“In a statement, the Revolutionary guards condemned as ridiculous this illegal and unwise act, and said: ‘The Americans ... are exposing their anger over how widely the message... of the Islamic revolution has been spread (by Zarif)’,” Fars reported.
