Home > World

Strong quake strikes off El Salvador, no initial reports of damage

  >>  Reuters

Published: 31 Jul 2019 04:57 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2019 04:57 PM BdST

A strong earthquake struck off the coast of El Salvador early on Wednesday, though emergency services said there were no initial reports of significant damage.

The magnitude 5.9 quake hit 46 km (29 miles) south of Nueva San Salvador, La Libertad, at 0554 GMT, the US Geological Survey said.

El Salvador’s civil protection authority said on Twitter that no tsunami warning had been issued.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Chinese province considers 'three-child policy'

FILE PHOTO: Anti-extradition bill protesters march at Hong Kong's tourism district Nathan Road near Mongkok, China Jul 7, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Hong Kong protesters charged with rioting

Guerrero, Mexico

Mexican journalist found dead

A view of a North Korean missile launch, in this undated picture released by North Korea. Photograph: Kcna Kcna/Reuters

N Korea fires missiles for second time in a week

A migrant from Honduras with his daughter at Annunciation House, a nonprofit shelter, in El Paso, Texas, on April 3, 2019. The New York Times.

US separated over 900 migrant children from families last year

California governor signs law on Trump’s tax returns

A view of North Korea's missile launch on Thursday, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 26, 2019. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korea fires multiple projectiles

Members of the Mexican National Guard patrol the border with the United States, as seen from Anapra neighbourhood, on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez. REUTERS

Migrant numbers at US border 40% down: Mexico

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.