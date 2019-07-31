Mexico says migrant numbers at US border down 40% since May
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Jul 2019 08:23 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2019 08:23 AM BdST
The number of migrants reaching Mexico's border with the United States has fallen almost 40% since May, the Mexican government said on Tuesday, seeking to defuse tensions with US President Donald Trump over a recent surge in migration.
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that according to a preliminary estimate, 87,648 people would reach the US border during July. That would represent a fall of around 39.5% compared to the 144,278 migrants registered in May, he added.
"This is a considerable reduction," the minister told reporters at a regular government news conference.
A jump in migrant apprehensions on the US southwest border during the first few months of 2019 prompted Trump on May 30 to threaten tariffs on all Mexican exports to the United States if Mexico did not contain the flow of people.
Mexico responded by sending out thousands of National Guardsmen to tighten up its southern and northern borders, and this month the government said it had averted the risk of having to adopt new migration rules that could allow Trump to expel thousands of asylum-seekers into Mexico.
Ebrard credited the migrant slowdown to rising job creation in Central America, spurred in part by the Mexican government's efforts to foster development programs and growth there.
Most of the migrants caught trying to enter the United States illegally are from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, three countries ravaged by violence, inequality and poverty.
Mexico's government said on Saturday that it will help Honduras create 20,000 jobs by December, building on earlier commitments to El Salvador.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- More than 900 migrant children have been separated from their families over past year
- Doubt greets China’s claim that Muslims have been released from camps
- Chinese province considers 'three-child policy' to halt population decline
- California governor signs law to force Trump into releasing tax returns
- Mexico says migrant numbers at US border down 40% since May
- UK PM Johnson heads to Northern Ireland, Brexit's toughest riddle
- North Korea has fired multiple unidentified projectiles: South Korean media
- India's parliament votes to outlaw Muslim instant divorce
- Dubai ruler’s wife seeks 'forced marriage protection order' in English court
- 9/11 mastermind offers help to victims' families if death penalty dropped
Most Read
- Bangladeshi youth charged with killing four family members in Canada
- BRAC appoints Asif Saleh executive director
- Dengue cases keep escalating as disease spreads to more than two-thirds of Bangladesh
- Four more die from dengue in Dhaka, Barishal
- PM Hasina plays down fears over traces of antibiotics in milk
- PM Hasina urges all to fight dengue, clean surroundings
- Judge lifts ban on pasteurised milk sales by Pran, Akij
- Dengue spreads almost all over Bangladesh as number of patients crosses 15,000
- Dubai ruler’s wife seeks 'forced marriage protection order' in English court
- Petition to High Court seeks Tk 30m in compensation for schoolboy’s death for ferry delay