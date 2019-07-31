Home > World

Mexico says migrant numbers at US border down 40% since May

  >>  Reuters

Published: 31 Jul 2019 08:23 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2019 08:23 AM BdST

The number of migrants reaching Mexico's border with the United States has fallen almost 40% since May, the Mexican government said on Tuesday, seeking to defuse tensions with US President Donald Trump over a recent surge in migration.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that according to a preliminary estimate, 87,648 people would reach the US border during July. That would represent a fall of around 39.5% compared to the 144,278 migrants registered in May, he added.

"This is a considerable reduction," the minister told reporters at a regular government news conference.

A jump in migrant apprehensions on the US southwest border during the first few months of 2019 prompted Trump on May 30 to threaten tariffs on all Mexican exports to the United States if Mexico did not contain the flow of people.

Mexico responded by sending out thousands of National Guardsmen to tighten up its southern and northern borders, and this month the government said it had averted the risk of having to adopt new migration rules that could allow Trump to expel thousands of asylum-seekers into Mexico.

Ebrard credited the migrant slowdown to rising job creation in Central America, spurred in part by the Mexican government's efforts to foster development programs and growth there.

Most of the migrants caught trying to enter the United States illegally are from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, three countries ravaged by violence, inequality and poverty.

Mexico's government said on Saturday that it will help Honduras create 20,000 jobs by December, building on earlier commitments to El Salvador.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A view of North Korea's missile launch on Thursday, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 26, 2019. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korea fires multiple projectiles

Johnson tells Ireland: We leave EU on Oct. 31

India's parliament votes to outlaw instant divorce

Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, the wife of Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is seen leaving The Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, July 30, 2019. Reuters

Dubai ruler’s wife seeks forced marriage protection

Pakistan soldiers and officers survey the site after a military aircraft on a training flight crashed in a built-up area in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, Pakistan Jul 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

17 killed in Pakistani military plane crash

Anti-extradition bill demonstrators block a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong, China Jul 30, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Hong Kong protesters disrupt train services

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks from a helicopter to return to his plane at the end of an unannounced visit to Kabul, Afghanistan, June 25, 2019. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

'Trump wants forces reduced in Afghanistan by next year'

9/11 mastermind offers help to victims' families

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.