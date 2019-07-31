Mexican journalist found dead, with signs of torture, in car trunk
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Jul 2019 10:12 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2019 10:12 AM BdST
A Mexican journalist who covered the police in the violent southwestern state of Guerrero was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle with signs he had been shot and tortured, local police said on Tuesday.
Mexico has been one of the most dangerous countries for journalists in recent years, although it was not immediately clear if the killing of Rogelio Barragan was linked to his work.
Barragan, a director of an internet portal that covered the south of the country, was found in the neighboring central state of Morelos. He had been shot at least twice and his body showed signs of torture, police said.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has vowed to bring down violence. But free-speech advocacy group Article XIX has documented seven cases of journalists who have been killed since he took office in December.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hong Kong protesters appear in court to face "riot" charge
- Mexican journalist found dead, with signs of torture, in car trunk
- N Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles for the second time in a week
- More than 900 migrant children have been separated from their families over past year
- Doubt greets China’s claim that Muslims have been released from camps
- Chinese province considers 'three-child policy' to halt population decline
- California governor signs law to force Trump into releasing tax returns
- Mexico says migrant numbers at US border down 40% since May
- UK PM Johnson heads to Northern Ireland, Brexit's toughest riddle
- North Korea has fired multiple unidentified projectiles: South Korean media
Most Read
- Bangladeshi youth charged with killing four family members in Canada
- BRAC appoints Asif Saleh executive director
- Four more die from dengue in Dhaka, Barishal
- Dubai ruler’s wife seeks 'forced marriage protection order' in English court
- PM Hasina plays down fears over traces of antibiotics in milk
- Police seek answers over girl on ninth floor ledge of Dhaka building
- Dengue spreads almost all over Bangladesh as number of patients crosses 15,000
- PM Hasina urges all to fight dengue, clean surroundings
- Judge lifts ban on pasteurised milk sales by Pran, Akij
- World Bank sanctions TigerIT over Bangladesh’s national smartcard project