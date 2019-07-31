Home > World

Israel approves new homes for settlers, Palestinians in West Bank

  >>  Reuters

Published: 31 Jul 2019 04:52 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2019 04:52 PM BdST

Israel has approved the construction of 6,000 new homes for Jewish settlers and 700 new homes for Palestinians in an area of the occupied West Bank where it has full control, an Israeli official said on Wednesday.

The announcement for Area C housing came ahead of an expected visit to Israel on Wednesday by US envoy Jared Kushner to discuss a White House plan for an Israeli-Palestinian peace accord.

Area C accounts for around 60 percent of the West Bank. Under 1993 interim accords, Israel has security and administrative control of the area, where most of its West Bank settlements are concentrated.

The Palestinians want all of the West Bank for a future state. Most world powers deem the settlements there illegal, but the United States has hinted that it could back Israel keeping some of the settlements under any future peace accord.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Chinese province considers 'three-child policy'

FILE PHOTO: Anti-extradition bill protesters march at Hong Kong's tourism district Nathan Road near Mongkok, China Jul 7, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Hong Kong protesters charged with rioting

Guerrero, Mexico

Mexican journalist found dead

A view of a North Korean missile launch, in this undated picture released by North Korea. Photograph: Kcna Kcna/Reuters

N Korea fires missiles for second time in a week

A migrant from Honduras with his daughter at Annunciation House, a nonprofit shelter, in El Paso, Texas, on April 3, 2019. The New York Times.

US separated over 900 migrant children from families last year

California governor signs law on Trump’s tax returns

A view of North Korea's missile launch on Thursday, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 26, 2019. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korea fires multiple projectiles

Members of the Mexican National Guard patrol the border with the United States, as seen from Anapra neighbourhood, on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez. REUTERS

Migrant numbers at US border 40% down: Mexico

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.