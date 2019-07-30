UK PM Johnson tells Ireland: We leave EU on Oct. 31 'no matter what'
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jul 2019 08:43 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2019 08:43 PM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar on Tuesday that Britain will be leaving the European Union “no matter what” on Oct. 31, stressing that the so-called Irish backstop had to be removed from any exit deal.
“The prime minister made clear that the UK will be leaving the EU on October 31, no matter what,” said a statement from Johnson’s office about a phone call between the two.
“The prime minister made clear that the government will approach any negotiations which take place with determination and energy and in a spirit of friendship, and that his clear preference is to leave the EU with a deal, but it must be one that abolishes the backstop.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- TSA finds missile launcher in man’s bag at Baltimore airport
- New Zealand's indigenous Maori protest over 'stolen children'
- In push to leave one union, UK’s Boris Johnson risks another
- Burst of violence grips Philippine island, and some see Duterte’s hand
- Gunman scorned California garlic festival on social media before mass shooting
- Mexican president says Mexico could not commit to safe third-country agreement
- UN report says almost 4,000 Afghans killed or wounded in first six months of 2019
- Hong Kong protesters disrupt train services, cause commuter chaos
- Pakistani military plane crashes into garrison city, kills 17
- Chaos and fear in Libya's Mitiga airport after missiles halt air traffic
Most Read
- Dengue cases keep escalating as disease spreads to more than two-thirds of Bangladesh
- Bangladeshi youth charged with killing four family members in Canada
- Student dies in ambulance as ‘VIP’ delays ferry in Madaripur
- New wave of rumours hit Bangladesh: 'Pour bleach, toilet cleaner to stop dengue'
- Facebook connected her to a tattooed soldier in Iraq, or so she thought
- Sylhet lawyer, cultural and sport organiser Supriyo Chakravarty dies in Dhaka
- Four more die from dengue in Dhaka, Barishal
- DIG Partha lands in jail, claims most of seized Tk 8m belongs to wife, her mother
- PM Hasina urges all to fight dengue, clean surroundings
- SC lifts ban on Milk Vita, curbs on 13 other producers remain