New Zealand's indigenous Maori protest over 'stolen children'
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jul 2019 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2019 04:12 PM BdST
Thousands of Maori people protested across New Zealand on Tuesday calling for an end to the practice of taking at-risk children away from their families, as tensions grow between the indigenous community and the government.
Children facing harm have been moved into state care for decades despite criticism from many Maori people, who believe the process is racially skewed and a legacy of colonisation. Most of the children taken into state care are Maori.
Newsroom, an online news site, reported recently that officials from the children's ministry, called Oranga Tamariki, tried to take a new-born baby away from her mother in hospital.
The report sparked public outrage and is potentially embarrassing for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is known globally for her compassionate style of governing but is also accused by her critics of ignoring domestic issues.
Tuesday's protest coincided with another stand-off with thousands of Maori protesters in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, over plans to build a housing project on land they believe is sacred.
Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of parliament on Tuesday shouting slogans and carrying placards that said: "Hands off our tamariki" - the Maori word for children. Protests were also held in other major cities.
Protesters call the children New Zealand's "stolen generation" - a reference to indigenous Australians forcibly taken from their families as children under an official policy of assimilation.
Oranga Tamariki said in a report last week more than a hundred children had been harmed while in state care in the first three months of the year.
The twin disputes present a challenge for Ardern's Labour-led coalition, which needs to keep its Maori voters ahead of an election next year.
Maori seats are part of Labour's support base and played a big part in Ardern's 2017 election win, said Bryce Edwards, a political commentator at Wellington's Victoria University.
"These types of issues are proxies for some of the wider discontent. The government is on shaky ground now because there is no indication that they have made any progress on some issues of inequality," he said.
"There are very difficult problems ... I'm not sure the government has any answers at the moment," Edwards said.
Ardern is on an official visit to the dependent South Pacific territory of Tokelau but a spokesman said her administration had inherited "a chronically underfunded system" from the previous centre-right National Party government.
"New Zealand has two long-term problems we are trying to fix, too many children are removed from their families and end up in state care and, so too, many children are killed or hurt by their families," he said in an emailed statement.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- In push to leave one union, UK’s Boris Johnson risks another
- Burst of violence grips Philippine island, and some see Duterte’s hand
- Gunman scorned California garlic festival on social media before mass shooting
- Mexican president says Mexico could not commit to safe third-country agreement
- UN report says almost 4,000 Afghans killed or wounded in first six months of 2019
- Hong Kong protesters disrupt train services, cause commuter chaos
- Pakistani military plane crashes into garrison city, kills 17
- Chaos and fear in Libya's Mitiga airport after missiles halt air traffic
- Boy, 6, and girl, 13, are among victims in attack at festival
- Death toll in Brazil prison massacre rises to 57 with over a dozen decapitated
Most Read
- Dengue cases keep escalating as disease spreads to more than two-thirds of Bangladesh
- SC lifts ban on Milk Vita, curbs on 13 other producers remain
- Student dies in ambulance as ‘VIP’ delays ferry in Madaripur
- Two-member panel formed to probe student’s death for ferry delay
- UK PM Johnson and partner take up residence in Downing Street
- Facebook connected her to a tattooed soldier in Iraq, or so she thought
- Govt halves tax on earnings from savings certificates to 5pc
- New wave of rumours hit Bangladesh: 'Pour bleach, toilet cleaner to stop dengue'
- Sylhet lawyer, cultural and sport organiser Supriyo Chakravarty dies in Dhaka
- DIG Partha lands in jail, claims most of seized Tk 8m belongs to wife, her mother