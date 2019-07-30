Man charged with first-degree murders of four in Canada

Menhaz Zaman was taken into custody at the scene of the crime on Sunday, when York Regional Police (YRP) responded to a call shortly before 3pm EDT to a residence in Markham, Ontario, 30 km (18.64 miles) south of Toronto.

Upon arriving they found three women and one man dead. Police have declined to identify the deceased, or the cause of death.

“We do believe that the man we have in custody that’s now been charged is responsible for these murders,” Andy Pattenden, a media relations officer with the YRP, told reporters on Monday.

City News in Toronto reported that the four victims were family members of Zaman, but this has not been confirmed by police or the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s report is expected within a couple of days, Pattenden told Reuters, after which police will release the identities of victims.

Police are not searching for further tips on the case.

Zaman appeared in an Ontario courtroom on Monday and police said he is expected to reappear in court via video link on Aug 2.